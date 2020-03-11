I’ve been trying not to go overboard with writing about COVID-19 in this column because I try to keep it a safe haven from everyday concerns. On the other hand, the media in its various forms has a duty to give reliable information to its readers and watchers.
About a month ago, I wrote an article about the coming pandemic. I was accused of irresponsible journalism and stoking panic. The wise, on the other hand, took note and started getting ready.
I would bet you good money that the latter folks weren’t out clearing store shelves of toilet paper and hand sanitizer this past week. Some of us have been joking about people who think that buying soap and sanitizer is a novelty.
But it is no joke. Washing your hands is still one of the best things around if you want to stop or slow down the spread of this novel virus. It is something that was taught us by our parents and teachers when we were young.
I don’t know if this has been skipped over in early childhood education in recent years, but it’s pretty darned revolting when you see somebody leaving a public restroom without washing his hands or spitting in a public place. That’s why I’ve made a practice of using a paper towel to open and close the external doors on public restrooms for years.
Sure, I don’t want to get sick, but it’s only good public health in a broader sense. We come in contact with our neighbors, medical staff, emergency responders and law enforcement personnel every day. It doesn’t make good sense to risk passing on an illness to people we rely on to keep us safe.
Hand washing is only one healthy behavior, though. It’s a really good idea to wipe down things that you use a lot. Car keys, cell phones, pens and plastic point-of-sale cards come to mind.
Clorox wipes are cheap, but they are in short supply now because of public panic. If nothing else, use a wet paper towel and a couple drops of dishwashing liquid to do the deed. Lay them on a sunny windowsill for an hour as an extra layer of protection if you can.
I don’t even want to talk about social distancing, but I have to. This is going to be wildly unpopular, but maybe we need to stop hugging, kissing and shaking hands when we’re out in public for a while, perhaps as long as 18 to 24 months.
It won’t mean that you’re stuck-up. It will mean that you love your neighbor as yourself. Friends don’t give friends COVID-19.
You may have heard of people bumping fists or elbows recently. The elbow thing is a little peculiar, but I’ve seen videos of people tapping toes together. That is probably too strange for these here parts.
I smile grimly when people brush off the severity of the situation. There aren’t any cases around here, they say.
Gentle readers, there are coronavirus cases in the Faeroe Islands, a windswept archipelago in the North Atlantic between Iceland and Scandinavia. On a good day, you have to stand on your head, whistle Dixie and hold your mouth just right to get there. Western Pennsylvania, on the other hand, has lots of nice four-lane roads that will get you anywhere you want to go in a couple of hours.
We are going to see this virus, and it is so transmissible that most of us are going to catch it sometime in the next couple of years. All we can really do is slow it down.
Slowing it down serves a couple of purposes. First, everybody won’t get sick at the same time, flooding our hospitals and clinics. That is the major problem in Italy right now, just as it was in China at the beginning of the pandemic.
It also buys time for researchers to develop a safe vaccine. Despite what you might hear through the rumor mill or on a few television news conferences, it will take up to 18 months for this to happen.
By the way, all the material included in this column is based on information shared publicly by Anthony S. Fauci and Michael Osterholm. These men have been infectious-disease warriors for decades, with Fauci alone advising U.S. presidents since the Reagan administration. Both have several advanced degrees in virology, immunology and epidemiology.
Neither man relies on personal hunches when setting public health policy.
This is not just like the flu or a bad cold. You see this said on social media, and that is what irresponsible journalism looks like.
The thing is, COVID-19 is extremely easy to pass around. Nobody has a solid number yet, but one coronavirus patient may be capable of transmitting it to four or more people. Cold and flu victims pass their illnesses along to one or two other people.
Those numbers add up.
It is a good idea to take this coronavirus seriously, folks. It will come here, but it doesn’t have to become a tragedy. Let’s use the wisdom of our grandparents and great-grandparents to blunt its effects.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]