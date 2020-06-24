Like all little girls who have ambitions to be movie stars, you start out wanting to wear beautiful clothes, be glamorous, get fan mail, be adored by one and all, and don’t forget the chance to kiss the handsome leading man. All that is a pretty tempting dream package to a little kid’s ego.
Even though I started out in acting for vain and childish reasons, I grew to love acting for itself and all the exciting drama that went with it. Yes, producing plays and films is tough and complex work, but it is a love for art and beauty that keeps you going: the chance to create something great and exciting that will endure for centuries, just like all the books, films and recordings we enjoy today.
The theater is the best training ground for serious actors. I have always leaned heavily toward film acting, but there were few film opportunities in Hawthorn and in all the actors’ biographies I read, they recommended starting out in the theater. So I threw myself into theater wholeheartedly and put my film ambitions on hold.
I remember in second grade, a few of my friends at AWANA got to dress up as toys and be extras in the high school production of “The Velveteen Rabbit.” I was so envious of their good fortune. Up on the stage is where I wanted to be.
My acting career started out with some bit parts in Redbank Elementary School plays. My most notable role was as the schoolteacher in “Tom Sawyer.” I was a mean one. Perhaps even overacting my part.
Like a radar tower, my brain scanned the region for acting opportunities. In 1996, we heard that the Clarion County Homeschool Group was going to offer a drama class. I was on it. By the following year, I was teaching the elementary drama class and directing the high school play. Through one of the drama teachers, I made connections with the Brookville Community Theater and joined the cast of their yearly Christmas walking tour. I left no stone unturned in my acting pursuits.
Technically, actors do not need a college degree, but in the absence of training at a regular acting school, I felt it was necessary. Since acting was my favorite subject, I always got A’s in it, and it is best to take the courses that will give you the best grades.
My first college was Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina. I worked as a radio announcer and gained experience in television and cinema. Not so much luck breaking into college theater though. The bigger the organization, the more complex the hierarchy, so I never quite made it into those circles, but I took every acting class in the course catalog.
Homesick and frustrated about not breaking into the elite drama circles at Bob Jones, I returned to Hawthorn. Fortunately for me, I was able to continue my theatrical education at Clarion University. I was very satisfied with my experience there. There were ample opportunities to act and get involved in ongoing theater productions.
During the summers, I hit the road to the community theaters. At one point, I was forced to turn a role down, because I had offers from three different theaters and the performances and rehearsal dates conflicted. I acted for the Brookville Community Theater, The Clarion Community Theater and the North Clarion Community Theater, ultimately, playing the Sawmill Theater in Cook Forest several times. Wonderful training for a student of drama.
After I graduated from college, I put my community theater days behind me. Theater is very time-consuming and acting is more than just a hobby with me. I just wanted to devote all my time and efforts to building my own theater group and film studio.
Not long after graduation, I attempted to start a New Bethlehem Community Theater. Three shows were produced over the course of a year. I could have continued, although theater is an uphill fight all the way, but in the end, a community theater wouldn’t be my own company, so that wasn’t what I wanted.
Our most memorable production was the time we put on “My Fair Lady” with six people. Oh, it was a terrible struggle, but despite the insanity, the show was a success and people were still talking about it a few years afterwards. Now we can look back and laugh, but at the time the situation was dire. One night our backdrop scenery began to sway during a performance, and I could hear the audience gasp. Fortunately, it stayed upright.
At the very end, after the last line was spoken, there was a pause, then the tape started playing the climactic music, and I just had that feeling that we struck gold. Whatever makes a performance work, clicked and all the stress and aggravation was worth it. Praise the Lord! That was a narrow “theatrical” escape.
Although my primary focus remains film and video production, I still haven’t given up on the theater. I was thinking about starting a stage readers theater before the pandemic hit. I still intend to produce scenes from classic plays for YouTube videos and eventually make films of literature and history that Hollywood has overlooked.