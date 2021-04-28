Sometimes I feel like I am stepping on the toes of our Minister Speaks columns when I get into church and spiritual topics, but this is one rare time I will instead be wading into our sports department territory.
Being an extremely unathletic child, I made a slight effort to like sports because it seemed to be the popular thing for kids to do. I probably decided to make baseball my favorite sport because it was easy to understand. Besides, I fancied myself as somewhat of a tomboy, and I wanted to prove it by taking up a sport. At age nine I enlisted in Little League (“enlisted” sounds much more fun than if I simply said, “signed up”).
I was assigned to “The Twins,” and was immediately disappointed, because I was not on the same team with my elementary school crush. Also, the team color was a drab, dark burgundy, not a beautiful red, gold or sky blue like some of the other team jerseys — typical little girl.
In Little League we only played six innings instead of nine, and the players had to take turns playing three innings each: that way everyone got a chance to play — even the worst players.
The kids didn’t get to pitch, just the grownup coaches who pitched a gentle underhand, not at all like the pitchers you would see on TV. But I guess we kids were rookies and couldn’t take it. The big 13-year-olds had a league we called “The Majors.” They got to do their own pitching and had dugouts down on the big baseball field.
As a player, I was pretty awful, so it was just as well that my dad insisted I play right field for my safety. The ball rarely came out in that direction — only a stray grounder once in a while. One time that safety strategy backfired when a fast grounder bounced off the tip of my glove and socked me in the jaw. Nothing serious, but there was a bit of a bruise to show for it.
Although a weak hitter, a scared catcher and an average runner, I did have a good aim and a good throwing arm. Once, I chased a grounder out to the limit of right field and heaved it with all my might towards third base. By the time the ball got there, it was still traveling too fast for the third baseman to catch and it bounced off the fence with plenty of pep to spare.
My dad had heard stories of kids who had been killed by a line drive, so he insisted I wear a chest protecting vest. The first year, I wore it underneath my team uniform, which I think was a fashion faux pas. These vests were meant to be worn on the outside of your team shirt. So, I must have looked like a little robot child with my square chest sticking out in front of me, but at least I was safe from a wild ball.
The boys treated me fine. Most of the time I was the only girl on the team, but that didn’t bother me. I guess I was like another pesky sister to tease, but we all got along pretty well.
There were girls on the other teams who were much more athletic than I. I was like the sissy of the girls, but I hung in there and persisted. I was a fairly consistent player. A weak but reliable hitter, I generally made it to first base. Strikeouts were rare.
I was too nervous to catch a fly ball during a game. Talk about the fear of success. Once during a practice I caught a fly ball while playing center field, and I was so proud of myself, but it was only practice and the stakes were not so high.
As with any sports team you have good years and bad years. There were six teams in the Little League. My first year we were so terrible that we lost almost every game: a true team of Charlie Browns. We somehow managed to win one or two and that helped us tie for fifth place instead of dead last. Pretty sad when you are battling it out for last place. The next year we moved up to fourth place. But my final year was a glorious one! We were on a winning streak and ended up in second place in the league. It was an honor!
In my last tournament, I had the hit of my baseball career — even a lousy player like me was bound to have a moment of glory sooner or later. We were playing on the “big kids” major league field. It was just like in the movies, the score was tied, the bases were loaded, and here came the only girl on the team up to bat. It didn’t look good. The field was quiet as everyone waited nervously. The team in the outfield chanted, “Let’s Go! Let’s Go! Let’s Go!” I swung as hard as I could! There was a sharp clink of the ball against the metal bat and a hard grounder shot out to right field. Pandemonium broke loose as everyone screamed, ran and scrambled for that ball. The right field player on the other team was weak and the ball got past him. The center fielder joined him in the chase. My team members headed for home. I rounded first, second and then third with everyone screaming, “Keep Going!” That meant the other team was having trouble recovering the ball. Was I about to score a home run? By the time I left third base, the other team had the ball and one of them was waiting to tag me at home plate, but my team was ecstatic. I had batted in the three runs! We won the game, and I almost, just almost, hit a home run.