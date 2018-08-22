At his June 16, 2016 presidential campaign announcement, Donald Trump based his campaign upon ending illegal immigration, ending off-shoring American jobs, ending so-called free trade, protecting and celebrating the military and police, and putting America first.
The reaction was unprecedented. Republican activists like Red State’s Erick Erickson and 24 other GOP activists met to plot strategy to stop Trump. Republican groups like Our Principles PAC and Club for Greed (okay, Growth) spent $13 million and $11 million respectively, attacking Trump. Some Republican delegates tried to convince Trump delegates to betray their voters and vote against Trump at the GOP convention and even in the electoral college. Republican presidential candidates betrayed their pledge to support the party’s nominee. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, along with establishment senators and political operatives didn’t just oppose Trump, they attacked him. Grass roots Republican voters rejected the establishment and nominated Donald Trump.
On November 8, 2016, grass roots voters in Democratic strongholds of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania rejected Hillary Clinton and the Democratic establishment and elected Trump. These states hadn’t voted for a Republican in almost 30 years. In West Philadelphia’s city wards that are more than 75 percent African American, Trump got 31 percent more votes than Romney did in 2012, Clinton lost just 7 percent on turnout.
While the Republican rebellion against Trump came from the executive suites, the rebellion against Clinton and the Democratic establishment came from the grass roots. The rebellion continues. Just four days ago, Bush operative Michael Gerson in The Washington Post pleaded with Republicans to vote for Democrats for Congress this November. Establishment Republicans like columnist George Will quit the party.
On the Democratic side, in May 2018, a homosexual hairstylist named Brandon Straka launched a campaign titled #WalkAway, with a popular Facebook video. The movement is of former Democrats who’ve left the party because of its extremism. And it is growing. #WalkAway’s Facebook page has more than 100,000 members and has been seen by more than five million people on Facebook and YouTube. As Straka tells it, “Once upon a time, I was a liberal. Well, to be honest, less than a year ago, I was still a liberal. I reject a system which allows an ambitious, misinformed and dogmatic mob to suppress free speech, create false narratives, and apathetically steamroll over the truth ... I reject hate. These are the reasons why I became a liberal. And these are the same reasons why I am now walking away.”
Remember Trump’s 31 percent vote surge in West Philadelphia’s African American wards? Remember how Trump was attacked when he described the state of inner city communities and asked black Americans, “Vote for me, what have you got to lose?”
Here’s a black guy, Adrian Norman, explaining why he’ll “never ever” vote Democrat again. “The civil rights movement has turned into the civil rights industry, ... all they do is blame white people ... Why is it the farther we get away from slavery and Jim Crow, that disparity increases rather than contracts? Yet they (Democrats) keep asking to be re-elected, and we keep electing them over and over and over again.” Norman recently founded the “Right of Center Blog.”
In June 2015 we thought Rick Santorum would be the catalyst and wrote, “The similarity between the working class and values voters of both parties is so astounding you almost wonder if everyone’s in the wrong party.” Instead, Santorum endorsed Marco Amnestio and lost his chance at a vice presidential slot.
What’s happening is called re-alignment, a process whereby voters with similar interests stop identifying with one party and begin to identify with another.
We wrote, “Maybe the possibility of a 70 percent to 30 percent realignment is terrifying to the Lords and Ladies running the two parties. Maybe political re-alignment is way over-due and maybe Santorum is just the guy who can pull it off. Maybe.”
Nope, it was Trump.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph M. Lewis the author of “Separation of Church and State” and “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate.”]
