Its Alice in Wonderland stuff, these new rules. When a mob of people crowd onto a busy highway, it’s not a threat to public safety, it’s a protest, maybe even a “sanctioned event.” If you’re in your car on the highway and get stopped by the protest and surrounded by the protestors, “drive away slowly” is the new rule. Of course your car is surrounded, so how do you drive away slowly, you ask? Stop being a racist asking racist questions. If some people now climb onto the car and start beating on your windows, if its 85 degrees outside and you’re almost out of gas and your kid is in the car and you don’t dare roll down the windows when the gas runs out, “drive away slowly.” Oh, and if you accidentally hit someone with your car trying to drive away slowly, you’ll get criminally charged.
If protesters show up in your neighborhood, stay inside. Yes, we remember in Richmond, Virginia the mob set a family residence with a child inside on fire, then blocked the road so fire trucks couldn’t get there, but stay inside, racist. If you don’t, you’ll get beat and be a racist and if you go outside with a firearm and order the protestors to stay off your property, like Mark and Patricia McCloskey in St. Louis, you’ll be a racist charged with a crime.
Oh yeah, don’t call 911 either or else someone will claim you did it, “for the purpose of intimidating someone because of race, ethnicity, religion or gender,” and that is now a crime.
Another new rule is don’t help anyone.
Kenosha, Wisconsin has suffered through nightly riots since the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Police there had been unable to protect large parts of the city. A call went out for volunteers willing to stand guard and protect neighborhoods and businesses in Kenosha. A 17-year-old named Kyle Rittenhouse volunteered. He worked as a lifeguard in town and grieved over the destruction he saw. During the day of Aug. 25 he cleaned off graffiti in town, then later administered first aid to protestors. He had also guarded a car dealership and that infuriated 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum. Video appears to show the following: Rosenbaum noticed Kyle isolated from his friends, so he chased him. Kyle ran. Rosenbaum finally cornered Kyle, attacked him and tried to disarm him. Kyle shot and killed him. Then others in the crowd called for everyone to “get him” and Kyle again ran. Several men caught him, one shoved him, Kyle stumbled and fell. Anthony Huber, 26, smashed Kyle in the shoulder and head with his skateboard and tried to grab his rifle. Kyle shot and killed him. A pistol-wielding 26-year-old named Gaige Grosskreutz stopped feet away from Kyle’s gun barrel. Kyle didn’t shoot. Then Grosskreutz raised the pistol and started to charge Kyle. Kyle shot him in the arm and was finally allowed to leave the scene.
According to Law Enforcement Today: “Joseph Rosenbaum, 36: Served twelve years in prison for a sexual offense against a minor. Anthony Huber, 26: Found guilty of multiple violent offenses, including strangulation. Gaige Grosskreutz, 26: Convicted of burglary and weapons charges.”
Democrat District Attorney Michael D. Graveley’s office charged Kyle with one count each of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of reckless endangerment.
Currently the new rules only apply to Democrat-controlled parts of the country, but if Joe Biden is elected, they’ll apply nationwide. The rioters will move about with impunity and if your police in your Republican town defend you, the Biden FBI and Civil Rights Division will descend upon your police and charge your cops with civil rights violations. Nationwide, cops will learn their new rules and stay in their cars.
Leaving you to learn your new rules.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]