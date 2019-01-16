You know, we would all like to look forward to a brand new year with optimism and confidence. For 2019, however, that might be easier said than done. There are just too many things going on, most of which can be traced to the Left.
The Left, of course, has a new darling in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the young representative from New York. It has become popular to refer to her as stupid and moronic. I don’t agree with these terms. This poor woman could be the poster child for the indoctrination of young people today, mainly through the education system, but in other ways as well. Leftist propaganda seems to be popping up more and more. Josef Goebbels, perhaps the most intelligent of the Nazis, said, “Propaganda works best when those being manipulated are confident they are acting on their own free will.” His theory seems to be holding up.
A term I heard in a Political Science class back in the 60’s recently came back to mind. “Creeping socialism” is the idea that socialism can sneak up on a society almost unnoticed until it is too late. Sadly, one must wonder if such a thing is happening in America today. As more and more people come to depend on government handouts, the closer we get to socialism. Throughout history, socialism has failed. In fact, it is doomed to failure. It can be made to sound good on paper, but when put into practice, disaster is inevitable.
The anti-gun rights crowds are still up to their zany antics. Recently, in New York, there was a toy gun buyback, in which kids are encouraged to turn in toy guns, such as squirt guns, cap guns, etc. The goal, of course, is to teach kids that guns, and those who own them, are inherently evil. Of course, the guns likely came from parents or other family, so what kind of message does a kid get from the buyback?
Of course, the aforementioned comes as no real surprise. Our Second Amendment rights are under constant attack from the Left. It would seem, however, that some law-abiding citizens have had enough. New Jersey recently enacted a ban on gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Residents were required to turn in magazines which do not comply with the law. I researched the topic, and it appears that nobody has turned their magazines in. Now, what is the state going to do? Go door to door like the SS or Gestapo? All of those good people, who are now suddenly criminals although they have never committed a crime, are taking a stand. You know, the only reason I can think of for the anti-gunner’s motivation is to disarm people in order to subjugate them. Many times, I have asked the following question. Since I have been a gunowner for many years, and have never so much as aimed a gun at another person, how does abrogating my rights make society safer? The only answer I have ever heard is that individual rights are secondary to those of the State. Sounds like creeping socialism to me.
Next up is border security. The Democrats, who once supported border security, now are opposed to it. They don’t seem to be concerned about the rate at which illegal aliens are murdering American citizens. They seem to be opposing the wall just because President Trump favors it. I, for one, find it disgusting that they are playing politics to such a degree over a matter that involves our safety.
I’d like to close with a few unrelated things that really bug me. The first one is the expression “boots on the ground.” That seems to ignore the fact that those boots are occupied by men and women who are putting their lives on the line for our country. They are more than just a pair of boots.
Here’s one that I find hard to believe, even from the Left. A group is now claiming that if a tall man asks a short woman for a date, it is sexual harassment. This might not be the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard, but it’s right in there.
And, finally, it appears that there is an effort underway to do away with local tax collectors. They are about to experience a tremendous pay cut. It’s obvious that the goal is to eliminate their positions by making them no longer worthwhile. This would be unfortunate. They would be replaced by large, impersonal companies. Gone would be the days of any consideration when it comes to paying your local taxes. Sad.
