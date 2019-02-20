You know, it’s hard to decide where to start. Given that, I guess I’ll start with the least important thing. Just when I thought that I could have no less respect for the NFL, they have hit a new low. Recently, it was announced that they had settled with Colin Kaepernick on his collusion lawsuit. The amount of money he got wasn’t specified, but if this America hater got even one penny, that was too much. The reason nobody signed him is that he is not all that good, especially for the money he wants.
No column on nitwits would be complete without Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC). For awhile, I thought that she was just a product of educational indoctrination. Now, my opinion has changed. I now think that she is, indeed, a nitwit. Her latest economic proclamation is all the proof that is needed. When Amazon announced that it had cancelled its plans for New York, AOC responded, somewhat gleefully, that the three billion dollars that were promised in tax breaks to Amazon could be spent elsewhere. Can it be possible that she doesn’t realize that that money does not exist? Even a kid who got a mercy D-minus in my Economics class would know better than that. Yet, this woman is actually a member of the U.S. Congress! Her so-called Green Deal is equally ludicrous. Her ally, Cory Booker is every bit as bad. As a vegan, he supports the Green New Deal, and its emphasis on cattle flatulence. Since he says that he would not ban meat, has he come up with flatulence free farm animals? I’d like to see the theory behind that one. Further, if you are thinking of hopping on a plane to visit your grandkids in California, forget about it if these dolts get power.
There is also a lot of “stupidness,” as Sergeant Carter on Gomer Pyle used to say, when it comes to border security. The Left is howling about President Trump’s declaring of a national emergency at the border. What else could he do? The Democrats are blocking all of his efforts in this regard. Part of the problem, I think, is that people are just not used to a president keeping his promises. One of President Trump’s big promises was to build a border wall, and he is trying to do it. How can anyone fail to see the need for the wall? The border situation is incredible. Gangsters, murderers, drug dealers and terrorists are free to enter our country. All of this does not even include the diseases being brought in. The only reason I can see for opposing the wall, is the same reason people oppose voter IDs, and that is to increase votes for Democrats. This is where the duplicity comes in, When the bleeding heart liberals whine that these are just good people seeking a better life, they should be told to tell it to the Angel Families, who had loved ones killed by illegal immigrants. I doubt if they would ever have the courage to do that.
Some Democrats in Congress, especially Ilhan Omar, are showing almost unbelievable disrespect for the office of the presidency, with vulgar and obscene references to the president. There were plenty of people who didn’t like Obama, including me, but they didn’t refer to him in these ways.
I am going to close out with, I believe, what might be the most ridiculous news story I have ever heard so far, and I have heard some real dandies over the years. In Britain, a woman, who claims to identify as a man, is suing to be listed as her newborn baby’s father rather than mother. It would be the first a baby was listed as having no mother. How long will it be before this kind of idiocy comes to this country?
