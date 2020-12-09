Rimersburg Rules continues to write about the 2020 Presidential election because most of the legacy media writes about it in misleading fashion.
As you know, President Trump and others claim the election was “stolen.” The legacy media inaccurately says Trump does so “without evidence.” That is not true. Trump and others lawyers have affidavits, sworn statements, that a truck load of ballots were stolen, they have video of counts of ballots hidden under a table taking place after poll watchers were kicked out and told the count was over for the night, of double counted ballots, that 8.9%percent of the 30,000 absentee ballots investigated, just in the city of Detroit, were unqualified, fraudulent ballots that should have been spoiled.
Make no mistake, Rules is not saying this proves the election was stolen from Trump; we are saying it is evidence, and a lot of it.
Part of this reporting may be ignorance, willful or otherwise on the part of “journalists” who conflate evidence with proof. Evidence is, for example, sworn affidavits; proof is the determination by a finder of fact, either a jury or a judge that the evidence is of a good enough quality and there is enough of it to “prove” something.
Here’s an example. Bill is charged with rape. Jill testifies under oath that Bill raped her. That is evidence. Bill gets on the stand, admits to the sex, but says it was consensual and Jill is just trying to get back at him because he dumped her. That is evidence. Both statements are evidence, but whether or not the testimony is believable enough, and enough by itself to either convict Bill or have him found not guilty, is up to the finder of fact. They decide if its proof.
Next, the legacy media tells you there’s no evidence of widespread systemic fraud. So what? Why would Democrats need to engage in vote fraud in California? The claim of Trump, backed by evidence, is the fraud was targeted, and limited fraud mostly occurring in Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia and a few other places. Because there are many votes there and the areas are controlled by Democrats, that’s all you need to run up the totals Biden needed to win. Again, is that proven? Not yet and maybe never, but there is plenty of evidence fraud occurred.
The legacy media implies, even if there was fraud, that courts can’t overturn the will of the American people! First, if the vote was fraudulent, you’re not overturning the will of the American people. Beyond that, of course courts can overturn the will of the American people, they do it all the time. After California voted down homosexual marriage, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the will of Californians and lots of others by imposing homosexual marriage upon the country.
Though the legacy media often tells us we’re a “democracy,” we are not. We are a democratic republic. Here’s the difference. In a democracy, 50.000001 percent of the population can vote to execute the other 49.999999 percent of the population and take their assets and ... it’s perfectly legal. In a Republic, there’s a whole bunch of things a majority can not do, like infringe upon the right to bear arms, to worship, to assemble and more. Yes, we know Democrats are trying to do so, but are only having limited success.
Rules has always said don’t get too excited about lower court rulings no matter who won, Trump or Biden. In the end, they will appeal all the way up to the Supreme Court which will either grant cert (review) and find for Biden or Trump, or deny cert which will leave lower court rulings in place. Unless the lower courts are uniform we doubt that will happen because it would sow chaos.
We may have been wrong. More next column.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of "The Diaries of Pontius Pilate," "Separation of Church and State," "Baghdad Burning" and "Hell Rises," at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]