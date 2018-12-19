Once upon a time, Christmastime was widely recognized as a time of peace, during which differences were temporarily set aside. Throughout history, warring nations would often cease hostilities for Christmas, resuming them after the holiday. Even politicians used to do that. Not anymore, at least as far as the Left is concerned. Recently, Nancy Pelosi who, incredibly, is set to become Speaker of the House, called President Trump a skunk and questionined his manhood. That’s real class for you, huh? Just imagine what would have happened if a Republican had talked that way about Obama!
The Left’s assault on Christmas is also still on. The most recent absurdity is the notion of making Santa Claus female or transgender. There was a time when I thought such a movement could never succeed, but, considering the way things are going nowadays, you just never know. Santa Claus, of course, is based on St. Nicholas, who was a white male. To many, things like that no longer matter. There is an encouraging side, however. Despite efforts to ban them, I have, in my travels, noticed a lot of Nativity Sets decorating homes. It would seem that the Scrooges are losing on this one.
On another front, Pennsylvania is passing out free naloxone, which reverses opioid overdose, at a cost to taxpayers of $5 million. Pennsylvania leads the nation in overdose deaths, but I don’t know if this is a good option. On the one hand, it does save lives. Still, it might make one feel relatively safe when using opioids, as they may feel that the danger of an overdose is eliminated. It is an agonizing question.
Sort of along the same lines, I find the idea of legalizing recreational marijuana to be a gateway for many social ills. Some states have legalized it, and in some areas of those states, employers are having a hard time finding workers who can pass a drug test, and are faced with either bringing workers in from elsewhere or going out of business.
Medical marijuana, on the other hand, is something entirely different. If someone has a medical condition that can be helped by it, they should be able to get a prescription and take it to a pharmacy and have it filled. There is no need for a government card or database. After all, you don’t need all that for opiates.
There doesn’t seem to be much in the way of Christmas spirit among incoming House Democrats, who have promised to spends tons of our tax dollars conducting countless investigations which will, probably, turn out to be pointless. It would appear that their concern is not the good of the country, but rather making the life of President Trump as miserable as possible. Look at how much has been spent on the Mueller investigation to accomplish what? No wonder they want to get rid of the tax cut. If less money would be wasted on frivolous investigations, maybe it could be put to use to build the desperately needed border wall.
Of course, the anti-gunners are turning up their efforts for the holidays. Not surprisingly, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, flanked by Governor Tom Wolfe, is leading their current drive. Politicians on the Left seem determined to deprive of the ability to defend ourselves, which is perhaps the most basic right of all. Here’s what Martin Luther King Jr. had to say on that subject: “The principle of self defense, even involving weapons and bloodshed, has never been condemned, even by Gandhi.”
It is also sad that the religions of Christianity (especially Catholicism) and Judaism are under so much attack during the holiday season. Religious bigotry is something I have never been able to understand. It’s just plain stupid.
In closing, I would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. If that offends the Left, too bad.
