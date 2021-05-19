I wish that I could say that my column about UFOs the other week was totally tongue-in-cheek. But I made the mistake of watching “CBS This Morning” and “60 Minutes” segments this morning. It seems that the Pentagon has been taking them seriously for a while.
I don’t know. I can’t say that I have given men from outer space much thought after reading Ray Bradbury’s “The Martian Chronicles.” For a time, watching the skies for UFOs was a thing during summer sleepovers, and then our attention strayed to more usual teenage pursuits.
I think part of the fascination started after chemistry teacher Paul Norton suggested some supplementary reading to me. Most involved things that go bump in the night, such as the European versions of Bigfoot, extraterrestrials and whatever it was that flattened a forest in Russia in 1908.
Whatever. If we have visitors from other galaxies, they were probably created by the same God who put us here. I don’t worry much.
Besides, they can’t be any stranger than 17-year cicadas.
I remember the first time I encountered these beasties when I was 12. I had no idea that there were such things and thought that their loud clatter was somebody working on a car engine up on Hamilton Street. After the better part of a week, I came to the conclusion that a professional mechanic was needed to get things sorted out.
But then these giant monster-bugs started showing up on the tree trunks in front of our house, creatures with huge googly eyes. They started shedding their skins, leaving behind seriously gross husks. And then the leaves on small twigs began withering, dropping to the ground.
Fortunately, there were news stories covering the phenomenon. We were not being invaded by venomous otherworldly extraterrestrials from Planet 9. That was a relief.
Still, my alarm was understandable. As kids, we grew up during the Cold War and the Cuban Missile Crisis, studied chemistry with Paul Norton and witnessed the Space Race which included the deaths of three Apollo astronauts on the ground.
I’ve thought about all this during the past year or so. 2020 was a strange year, but it was nothing new in the scheme of things. The good news is, I don’t think that this is our year to welcome a brood of cicadas.
I had Mother’s Day dinner in a busy restaurant with my daughter and youngest grandson last weekend. The kiddo is one of those boys who keeps to himself, a deep character who takes everything in and doesn’t reveal much.
He had a hard time with the isolation during lock-down, his older brothers gone and his parents venturing out into the working world. A part-time restaurant job saved his sanity, and he still got to play some darned good basketball earlier this year.
I could tell that he still felt cheated of his senior year of high school. Who could blame our kids?
I’m not very good at serving up platitudes. The past year has just been plain weird and you can’t minimize its effects on young people not prepared for weirdness.
“Yeah. That was one strange year. But you’re going to have some great stories to tell your grandchildren.”
Perhaps it was an odd comment coming from a grandmother, but his ears picked up what I was trying to tell him. No matter what happens to you, there’s always a future.
One of these days, I need to get him and his brothers together, maybe with his parents sitting at the same table. We Cold War kids seldom talked about what was going on around us and are just now getting to the point where we need to share our stories.
In the middle of all the craziness this past year, I kept thinking that, while things were certainly scary, they could have been much, much worse.
I mean, those cicadas in 1967 really could have been aliens. All the Bigfoots or Bigfeet might have gotten together and claimed several hundred square miles of U.S. territory as their homeland. Maybe black holes hitting the earth became an everyday occurrence and Omaha was now a smoking crater.
And maybe we couldn’t have turned off the Cuban Missile Crisis when we did. We would not be having this conversation if we hadn’t.
On the whole, I prefer boring normality.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]