I was looking at some old photos from the 1920s early this morning, pictures of monstrous snowstorms and blizzards that would present a serious problem for modern snow removal equipment. Most roads at the time weren’t even paved yet. Deep ruts were simply a fact of life.
Those wild tales of people driving from Oak Ridge to New Bethlehem on the frozen Red Bank Creek suddenly make a lot of sense. It’s the kind of thing that makes me stand in awe of the old timers.
Those people couldn’t even indulge in a bit of “hold my beer and watch this” madhattery. The U.S. was also in the throes of Prohibition at the time. Our ancestors were braving the creek ice while stone-cold sober.
Even worse, local residents were responsible for highway maintenance until 1931, when the Pennsylvania Department of Highways took over 20,156 miles of rural roads. Until then, if you wanted to clear today’s Route 28, you were on your own.
Back when I lived in State College, I’d heard stories of men going after the drifts with shovels along Route 45 in Centre County back in the 1920s. The source of the stories was an elderly man who you would not have hesitated to trust with the life of your child or the custody of a $100 bill. I still shook my head, though.
Even then I was thinking in terms of perhaps four inches of snow. It has only been within the past seven or eight years that I have come to realize that even a foot of snow is child’s play. During the crazy winters of those days, snow was measured in feet.
Suddenly, driving a couple of miles on a frozen creek seems less crazy and more like a stroke of genius. On the other hand, a lot of people still had access to four-passenger sleighs and a herd of Dobbins and Princes.
What made me think of this was a series of vintage photos taken in Somerset County in 1924. Smiling gangs of men brandishing shovels were dwarfed by seven-foot snowdrifts. There were several images of Model T automobiles hopelessly stuck in ruts along the Lincoln Highway, today’s Route 30.
Those people down in that part of the state are a hardy bunch. Back in the 1990s, I visited the Somerset County courthouse once a month, and it was always an adventure to this somewhat ethereal State College gal.
There was an upside. Parking was free in the downtown area in the winter months. You couldn’t reach the parking meters because they were mostly buried by snow plowed from the streets.
Amazed and in a state of shock, I waded my way through several inches of slush, stomped the glop from my boots and went to the prothonotary’s office. The staff there were kind of amused when I asked if they had been hit with a recent blizzard.
“Nope. This is pretty much a normal winter for us.”
They laughed at the look on my face, a mixture of bewilderment mingled with the sensation of standing in downtown Cleveland during a Mardi Gras celebration. I mean, nothing was computing at that moment.
Somerset County gave me a real appreciation for how winters used to be back in those erstwhile good old days that people swoon over.
Gentle readers, there is nothing good about going out with a bunch of your friends to clear a highway using hand tools.
I’m sitting here with a mental image of my grandfathers and great-grandfathers in their galoshes, heaving away at snowdrifts in Seminole, Oak Ridge, Porter and Redbank townships and Distant. They have always been my heroes, even more so now.
There are only a few little dirty snow piles in my neighborhood on this February morning. We’ve had perhaps one snowfall that covered the grass completely. People who love winter have been wailing about our lack of frozen precipitation.
Yes, I do feel sorry for the folks who like to ice fish and ride snowmobiles. I like a good snowstorm myself. But we have to be careful what we wish for because Ma Nature is a notorious prankster.
I am more than content to go out to my car in the morning and listen to the birds singing their hearts out. Spring bulbs are showing the first signs of greenery, and there’s a faint haze of pink and green on the trees along Beautiful Lookout Road.
The groundhog seems to have gotten his prediction right this year.
