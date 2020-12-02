I had some trouble writing my column this week. The one I had prepared over the weekend was tossed aside after I learned some troubling news this morning. I’ll have to save that one for another time.
It is downright quiet these days now that the election is all but over. I added this for the benefit of potential readers 100 years in the future. I think it ranks down there with the 1800 battle between John Adams and Thomas Jefferson.
But that other bugaboo, COVID-19, is still out there. Maybe there is still animosity and argument over whether it is real or a hoax, mask versus no mask. I don’t spend much energy on people who don’t take it seriously.
I do, however, pray for those who have caught it, some of who are now in the hospital. It isn’t as if we newsies have been holding out when reporting the news these past 10 months.
That said, it was a small pleasure to cover this year’s Kessa’s Blessings 5K run on Thanksgiving morning. I was probably the only person wearing a mask, but at least people were more or less practicing good physical distancing.
It has been heartening these past couple of weeks to see people adapt to the current situation. While some things absolutely can’t happen if we want to keep ourselves and our neighbors safe, a little ingenuity makes a lot of things possible.
I am still in awe of those churches who have found a way to hold services without exposing their congregations to illnesses. Drive-in services are a great solution for those who choose not to have the Internet at home.
The previous weekend, the library’s Shop, Look and Listen fundraiser was held inside the town center, formerly known as Keck Block. Before that, the Redbank PTO’s fall festival was held at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, with most events held outdoors or in a well-ventilated building.
A lot of things can be done, if a bit differently these days. All it takes is some good ol’ American ingenuity. But the thing is, some events have to be canceled to comply with good public health measures.
“Wait. What? Isn’t this all some political thing to control us and take away our rights?”
Uh, no. It’s the same thing that our grandparents and great-grandparents had to put up with when tuberculosis and polio stalked the land.
Over the decades, we just got used to the idea that the docs could give us a pill or an injection to cure nearly anything. Fortunately, our medical folks can more or less treat COVID-19 better than they did back in March, but it takes a lot of effort, and you might still end up having lifelong organ damage.
I do not mean that someone has taken a hammer to the Hammond in your living room. This is not meant to disparage Rocky of that surname. That would be rude.
Thanksgiving was odd this year, even though there have been previous years when we only had small gatherings. Yesterday, my masked daughter and one of my grandsons stopped by, only stepping inside Mom’s kitchen for a few minutes.
It has to be enough for right now. Remember that column I wrote a couple weeks ago, the way that reminded us that we only need to do these things for a single year?
We might have to celebrate Christmas the same way this year because the virus isn’t going to magically disappear by December 25, either.
It is only one year. There have been times in our nation’s past when people haven’t been able to gather around the holiday tables without having a few empty chairs. Thanksgiving and Christmas didn’t magically disappear forever.
So, are we somehow more special than earlier generations? I don’t think so. I believe that we’ve somehow forgotten to sacrifice even small things for other people’s sakes.
There are those who think that following public health guidelines shows a lack of faith. I don’t recall that being a problem for one of my very spiritual great-grandmothers, matriarch of 15 children and myriad grandchildren.
She was a smart lady with a love of learning and likely welcomed every new vaccine that came along. One of her eldest daughters, my Grandma Kerr, was fond of showing us her smallpox vaccination scar when we were receiving our own before entering school.
Grandma Lucas was smart enough not to put the Lord her God to the test. I think I’ll just follow her example. It worked well for her.
Just for now, stay home if you can. Just wear a mask without whining. Wash your hands.
It isn’t hard.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]