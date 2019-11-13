Its official, the Democratic House on a strict party line vote has initiated an impeachment inquiry against President Trump over ... Ukraine, this time. But hey, its nothing personal.
“This isn’t about anything personal with the president,” Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “it isn’t about politics, it isn’t about patriotism (Freudian Slip?) — it isn’t about partisanship, it’s about patriotism.”
Of course not. Remember the Democrat attempt to sue three states and undo Trump’s election based on false charges of tampered voting machines? Nothing personal, nothing partisan!
Remember the Democrat attempt to subvert the voting of the Electoral College by convincing electors to sit for a bogus Intel briefing and then break faith with their duty? Nothing personal, nothing partisan!
Remember the Democrat claim Trump should be impeached because he violated the Logan Act that makes opposing U.S. foreign policy illegal because he talked to some foreign powers while he was a candidate and President-elect? Nothing personal, nothing partisan!
Remember the Democrat claim Trump should be impeached because he violated emoluments clause that prohibits officeholders from accepting gifts and payments from foreign powers because his 500 businesses around the world do business with those countries? Nothing personal, nothing partisan!
Remember the Democrat claim Trump should be removed from office under the 25th Amendment that allows a Vice President and majority of Cabinet heads to remove a President because they said he was mentally unstable? Nothing personal, nothing partisan!
Remember the Democrat claim Trump would be impeached because Special Counsel Mueller and his team of Democratic operatives, after 22-months would find proof he colluded with the Russians and obstructed justice? Nothing personal, nothing partisan!
And that’s not including Stormy Daniels, Michael Cohen, Michael Avenatti, Trump’s tax returns, claims Trump is a “white supremacist,” and hopes that we’ll soon go into an economic recession. Nothing personal, nothing partisan!
Now there’s this anonymous accusation, based upon gossip, made before a secret Democrat tribunal behind locked doors in a basement, with the Republican members under a Democrat gag order.
In the words of Democrat operative and CNN host of “State of the Union,” Dana Bash:
“Let’s just start with the basics. The President of the United States asked a foreign power to investigate a top political rival. We read it in the summary of the July 25 call. We also heard him do it in public. Was that appropriate?”
“Well,” Kelly Ann Conway replied handing Bash a transcript, “I have the transcript of the call right here and I’d like you to show me where that is, and you can circle where there’s a quid pro quo, where the president mentions holding up aid. The Ukrainian president has said he didn’t realize any aid was being held up but he felt no pressure.”
“No ...” Bash admitted.
“I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen,” claimed Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.
The only problem, as Conway proved by confronting Bash, is Trump never made any such demand.
We have some insight on why Vindman would make such an outlandish claim thanks to Lt. Colonel Jim Hickman. During a European military exercise, Hickman “verbally reprimanded” then Major Vindman after he heard Vindman insult Americans and America to Russian soldiers. “Do not let the uniform fool you,” Hickman wrote. “He is a political activist in uniform.” Thomas Lasch, Hickman’s boss at the time, corroborated his story.
Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified Trump said, “I want no quid pro quo, I want Zelensky to do the right thing.” Now he recalls he, not Trump, didn’t think aid would be provided until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement.
So? Maybe Sondland thinks he’s Napoleon, but that has no bearing on what President Trump said and did. But the Democrats will claim it does.
Make no mistake, this attempt to overthrow America’s lawfully elected government is political, partisan and very, very personal.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]