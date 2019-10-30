April 15 is not my only personal reporting deadline.
Near that date, I tell the state and federal governments how much money we owe them in income taxes.
Even though we set up our retirement finances to provide a small refund, I find April 15 to be distasteful. Like many Americans, I dislike paying taxes.
But I enjoy complying with my second deadline. It occurs every year on or about October 18.
October 18 is the birthday of Greg, the youngest of my four sons.
I do not make annual reports near the birth dates of my other five children. Adults now, they earn the money to support themselves.
But you folks contribute most of the money that goes toward Greg’s food, clothing and shelter. You do it through the same taxes that I grumble about paying every April.
As regular readers know, Greg has Down syndrome, a genetic anomaly found in every cell in his body. Most of us have 46 chromosomes within each cell, in 23 pairs. Between conception and Greg’s birth 42 years ago, one of his two 23rd chromosomes broke into two unequal pieces, shaping his cells, his body and his behaviors differently from ours in somewhat predictable patterns. Usually, but not always, those patterns include a short, stout body type, low-set ears, extra skin around the neck and shoulders and extra skin at the inner corners of eyelids, lending a vaguely Asian cast to faces.
The most noteworthy effect of that extra chromosome is some degree of mental ... what? We used to call it “retardation.” That word has fallen into disfavor. It conveys a nasty epithet: “He is a retard.”
Well, no.
Greg is a guy, trending toward senior citizen status as are the rest of us at his age. These days, we refer to the effects of Greg’s Down syndrome as “disabilities.” It might be more accurate to call them “exceptionalities,” since some of Greg’s genetic dispositions are actually assets.
Take speech. The effects of Down syndrome range from no discernible effect to nearly non-verbal status. Greg is in the middle. He “speaks” in words and phrases, not in complete sentences. His pronunciation can be puzzling (Does “foo up” mean that Greg “screwed up” or that he “threw up”?) or garbled but clearly understood, e.g. “You TUT UP!” means “Shut up!” and yes, Greg gets angry on occasion. He can be inappropriate as well ... just as the rest of us are.
A wide, flat tongue too big for his smallish mouth and a high palate garble some of Greg’s speech. He has developed gestures, facial expressions and body language that communicate most of what the rest of us convey with words and inflections alone.
He has also developed into a mostly amusing smart aleck. I say that as a loving parent, laughing — mostly.
Greg works at a sheltered workshop in Warren. He earns money assembling cups and similar items.
He lives in a group home with two roommates, staffed by employees providing 24-hour supervision that is mostly hands-off. He can dress, bathe and feed himself and prepare the food for his lunchbox, as long as someone keeps an eye on him. What he usually does is done slowly. Genetic hip and knee problems force him to use a walker. His fine motor skills are slowed by that extra chromosome’s effects.
What Greg mostly does is brighten people’s lives. He likes almost everyone he meets, male and female. He especially charms women because Greg finds every woman “loo-le-phul.” That evokes smiles as they grasp his genuine belief that all women are “beautiful.”
As for guys ... I blame Greg’s three older brothers. Greg thinks conversations with guys should feature joshing, moderate teasing, attempts at practical jokes that are sometimes successful, always hilarious, and an easy camaraderie that includes fist bumps, high-five hand slaps and the like.
I told you: Smart aleck. Just ask him.
“Greg, are you a smart aleck?”
“No. You!” he will retort, with a pointed finger and a wide grin that makes us grin in response. Grinning is good.
The greatness of a nation can be measured by how we use the talents of our most gifted citizens.
The nobility of a society is measured by how we treat those who try to get by with less than a full complement of life’s needed abilities.
Through 42 years, you folks have been noble by paying taxes and giving the charitable donations that make it possible for Greg to live in a community, find dignity in work and fill a niche of life-brightening relationships. And you welcome the Gregs of this world in our communities, rather than shutting them up out of sight.
Once a year, I try to let you know the results of your nobility. In Greg’s words, you help to make him “Happy me.” That also gives those of us who love these people confidence that, even when we have passed on, you will still care for those among us who have special needs.
Thank you.
[Denny Bonavita is a former editor at newspapers in DuBois and Warren, and former publisher of The Leader-Vindicator. He lives near Brookville. Email: denny2319@windstream.net]