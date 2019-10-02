Can you believe it? Here it is, October already. It seems like only a week or so since we were celebrating May, and the big greening up that goes along with it. Actually, though, there are a lot of good things about the month, some of which we will look at shortly.
First of all, though, we need to focus on some unpleasant things, especially where deer are involved. Not long ago, a reader sent me some trail camera photos of a deer with warts. These are growths that develop on the animal’s skin due to a virus. They are not actually warts in the true sense of the word, but the terms suffices to describe them. They can get incredibly huge and disgusting to look at. They eventually go away on their own. However, if they are located in such a way that they inhibit eating or breathing, they can be fatal to the affected animal. In researching this topic, I have found that it is apparently safe to eat meat from a deer with warts. I don’t know about you folks out there, but in my own case, if I sat down to a big steak from one of them, all I would see in my mind would be that hideous growth. No, thanks!
The Game Commission is expanding efforts to curtail the spread of CWD in the state. While I am no fan of the Game Commission, I must say that they did a good job of keeping the disease out of Pennsylvania for a long time. Now that it’s here, they are doing a good job of containing it. Despite their best efforts, however, one cannot help but think that the spread will continue to one degree or another.
Recently, I read about tuberculosis in deer that could spread to humans. I don’t have enough information on it yet to write about it, but I’m working on it.
Now, for something more pleasant. October is synonymous with hunting, and there’s a lot of it coming up. Two of my most anticipated are early muzzleloader and the senior “geezer” season. These are when I do the vast majority of my deer hunting nowadays. The combination of arthritis, old age and blood thinning medications have made it almost impossible for me to tolerate bitter cold. It’s hard to have fun when you are miserable. The senior season is about the only concession the Game Commission makes to seniors, who paid for a hunting license for 53 or more years. An even better concession would be to exempt seniors from the onerous antler restrictions, but it looks as though that will never happen. We are no longer a source of revenue. That said, October deer hunting is great fun. The weather is still nice, and nature is at one of its most beautiful periods of the whole year.
Muzzleoading has always held a particular fascination for me. Last year, I purchased a replica Civil War era Zouave musket. It shoots a .58 caliber mini ball. It is really heavy, but, luckily for me, an old friend lets me hunt from a stand on his farm. The gun is really quite accurate, and I really think that I could make a clean kill with it on a deer within the proper range. I hope to find out.
Then, of course, there’s small game. That’s where I really cut my hunting teeth. My all time favorite is squirrel hunting. While I don’t do as much as I used to, I still get out there a number of times each year. While I love hunting and eating them, cleaning squirrels is not one of my favorite things to do. In addition to squirrels, there are lots of additional small game hunting opportunities as well.
Don’t be too quick to put away the fishing gear. October and even November (if you can stand the cold) offer some great fishing opportunities. For whatever reason, the fish go on sort of a feeding binge at this time.
You know, when you come right down to it, October would be a rather nice month, if it were not for the miseries of winter following so closely on its heels.