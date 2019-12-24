I’m afraid this isn’t a very Christmasy column this week — beyond the traditional wish for peace on earth, goodwill to men. On the other hand, the fact that it’s a tradition means that America has been through a few rough patches in the past. Yet, here we are.
You might say that I’m irritated by the macho men who brought back the possibility of nuclear war. You could even say that I’m disillusioned with both sides of the political aisle these days. You know how I encourage people to watch something besides Fox News.
A week before this column found its way to your mailboxes, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump. I don’t have a personal dog in this fight because I tend toward the central part of the political spectrum. My only prayer is that both sides will do the right thing, that fair play is respected and that justice is done.
We, you and I, may not agree one hundred percent with the outcome. That’s just life, and nobody ever said it would be fair. But what happens once the verdict is announced is up to us.
I don’t know. I think it’s kind of crazy that people can’t talk about politics anymore without wearing helmets and body armor. I mean, Mr. Gill never told us that the American political process should be like a hockey game back when we were learning about civics in eighth grade.
You see, for most of our nation’s history the song has gone like this: I may not agree with you, but I will defend your right to state your opinion.
The only time that went out the door was back in 1861. It didn’t go very well for anybody, did it?
Now there’s all kinds of crazy talk going on. You hear it on television and read it on social media. Gentle readers, we are all better than that.
The U.S. isn’t the only country dealing with political conflict. If you don’t keep up with world news, the former president of Bolivia got booted out of office because he tried to change the constitution and help himself to a third term. The U.K. got a new prime minister the other week, one who vows to take it out of the European Union shortly after New Year.
But what caught my attention a week or so ago was what is happening in Hong Kong. In case you missed it, its citizens have been demonstrating against Chinese control for months. One day, protesters flew the American flag while singing The Star Spangled Banner.
That is the kind of thing that makes you stop in your tracks and think. People, friends or otherwise, still watch us to see what we’re doing. You might want to read that again.
Yes, I know. I just sounded like your mother. “Sit up straight, keep your elbows off the table and eat your vegetables.”
In the coming months, we might all have the opportunity to eat our spinach with a grimace, as it were. Seasoned with nutmeg or smothered in cream sauce, it’s still spinach. We can deal with it because that’s what Americans do.
What Americans don’t do anymore is shoot at one another or smite their political opponents on the heads with ball bats. Or at least we shouldn’t. Some folks tried doing that back in the 1960s and we are still feeling the divisions 50 years later.
But fixing all that is way above my pay grade.
Instead, let’s take at least one day out of the year, December 25, and refuse to argue about politics. The more adventurous might declare a moratorium on political arguments until after New Year or even Orthodox Christmas on Jan 7.
Turn your televisions to that channel showing the burning Yule log on Christmas Day instead of tuning into yet another moneymaking hatefest. Hug your Democrat brother-in-law and show him how nice Republicans are. You will unhinge him.
Who knows? Peace might become a habit.
Merry Christmas to all. If you don’t observe it, that’s okay. Just accept the implied blessing and pass it on.
People are watching.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]