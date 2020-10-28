That’s the title of an old Beatles tune in case you missed the reference.
During this strange year, I am amazed by the number of community events that can still take place. If humankind has nothing else going in its favor, we are very inventive.
I was prowling around Redbank Valley Municipal Park this past weekend to take photos of the PTO’s Spooktacular event. Normally held indoors, the organizers hit on the idea of holding it more or less in the open air. As a bonus, the event put some much-needed cash in the park’s coffers.
This coming Saturday, I’m going to the annual Pumpkin Chunkin’ which has been moved this year from behind the VFW in town to the more spacious Redbank Park. For a while, it seemed as though it wasn’t going to happen this year, but my hat is off to the organizers.
And then there’s our beloved Big Buck contest. For a week or so, it looked as if it was going to fall by the wayside in 2020, but everyone pulled together and it is on again.
This working together and figuring out a new way of doing things gets my attention. Give us enough time and we’ll find a way to make things happen.
That’s what they call hope, gentle readers. And I like it a lot.
I keep hearing about how tired everyone is about the upcoming election and COVID-19. Me, too. The election will soon be over, but the virus is one of those questionable gifts that keeps on giving.
Meanwhile, it won’t last forever. There is no telling what life is going to look like next year, but we don’t necessarily have to give up our lives entirely. Life goes on.
Here’s one of my favorite Teddy Roosevelt quotes: Do the best you can, with what you have, right where you are.
Thanks to some of our valuable area residents, we still have events at the park, pumpkin chunkin’ and the Big Buck contest. They might not have heard of Teddy’s quote, but they are putting it into practice anyway.
If they can pull off an annual event in a very strange year, the rest of us can probably manage a scaled-down Thanksgiving dinner.
Have you ever spent a holiday inside a hospital? I have on a few occasions, as a visitor not as a patient. If you have, you may have learned a valuable life lesson.
You have a choice between moaning about your circumstances or making the best of the situation. Christmas is still Christmas, Thanksgiving is still Thanksgiving.
It is the deed that makes the day.
A lot of us may choose to scale down our holiday get-togethers this year. It is one year. Next year will be better.
It seems as though the Kerr celebration is going to be small and select in 2020. I suppose we could sit around and mope about not being able to spend time with my daughter and her family, but I don’t think we will, at least not a lot.
This could be a good time to remember the years when there were 23 people sitting around the table. This year there will be three. But we’re still here, we will be together and that’s all that matters.
I thought I’d mention that as an American. We have been used to doing just as we please, getting what we want when we want it — at least for the past 50 years.
We tend to forget that life was a lot different for our parents and grandparents. What did Christmas look like in 1944, or Thanksgiving in 1936?
People just made the most of what they had, of the family members able to gather at the table. There may have been a war going on or poverty stalking the average man, but they did the best they could.
I think about the spirit of “We’re all in this together” back in the early days of the spring. That was fine, but people got tired of being locked down and restricted. Now, we’re back to whining about what we don’t have and what we might miss for a single year.
Grandma and Grandpa would be ashamed of us for having that attitude. Are we simply spoiled-rotten punk kids or are we the tough descendants of even tougher people?
I try to fit into that latter category as much as I can. This year stinks. Next year will be better.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]