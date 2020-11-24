Even the Redbank Valley area’s annual Big Buck Contest has been affected by the coronavirus this year. What hasn’t? If it hadn’t been resurrected at the last minute, I have a feeling that some of our local hunters would have concocted their own version.
As far as I know, none of the hunters in my family ever participated in it. The closest I ever got was driving slowly past the old freight station where the weigh-ins took place. It was a spectacle on the order of having the circus come to town once a year.
If I poked around at Mom’s house, I’m sure I could find Dad’s old red- and black-check Woolrich jacket. His old hunting socks are long gone by this time. He passed away in the spring of 2000 and hadn’t hunted for perhaps 15 years at that point.
I remember all the man-talk that took place at my grandparents’ house where the various Nimrods gathered the week before buck season. I understood about half of it, but there was always some debate over my grandfather’s Marlin hunting rifle. I know that somebody in the family still has it and preserves it as a modern-day holy relic of some kind.
Actually, Dad was more interested in walking around in the woods on the opening day of deer season than he was in shooting a buck. He had already proven himself back when I was a little girl, bringing home a six-point and then a few more modestly antlered deer over the years.
I still remember the buck bagged when I was five. It was the first time I’d seen a deer carcass lashed to the front of our car. All the men did that back in the day, a prehistoric hangover meant to impress the ladies.
As I recall, Mom was working at Murphy’s that day, went out to admire Dad’s buck and went right back to work. She wasn’t nearly as enthusiastic as the rest of us.
Dad was a meat hunter, not a pursuer of trophy racks. He liked messing around with various marinades and cures, a habit that he passed on to my brother and me. Later, he progressed to making a smokehouse out of our old refrigerator, a project he probably found in the Pennsylvania Game News.
It’s at this point that I have to chuckle to myself. I’ve had city friends in the past who shuddered at the thought of an individually harvested deer but lusted after a venison steak if they could find a restaurant serving it.
I mean, meat doesn’t really grow on those Styrofoam trays, folks. Where does beef come from, anyway? Nature is violent, and it is said that even plants scream as they are pulled from the ground.
But I have a feeling that Dad would have planted a venison tree in the backyard if there were such a thing.
“I don’t know. I’d rather watch deer playing out in the woods than shoot them. They’re pretty.”
Mind you, this was the guy who laughed when eight-year-old me was hysterical after the car in front of us struck a deer on Hogback Hill. As I watched the injured animal struggle up the hillside, I wondered if we could get a veterinarian to help it. The vet would have ended up more injured than the deer, so the answer was “no.”
That’s the day my childhood ended, I think.
So, I’ve become the worst sort of hypocrite. I love seeing animals gamboling about the fields and woods, but enjoy a juicy steak on my plate. It’s the stuff that goes on between those two points that I don’t like to think about.
But I never turn up my nose at a good venison steak or roast. I cheer on my son-in-law and three grandsons during hunting season. One year, all four harvested deer and filled up their freezer.
Dearest Daughter didn’t share her inner thoughts about it. She grew up princess-like in the Penn State area and all our meat was harvested at the supermarket. And then she met my son-in-law and her life changed.
But at least she had the experience of making sure her men were bundled up warmly at 5 in the morning, their lunches pre-packed with high-calorie unhealthy food. Surprisingly, she has always been enthusiastic about their successes.
I always tease my grandsons with, “Make sure you bag a big one. I need a couple of steaks in my freezer, you know.”
They have yet to deliver one to my house. Maybe this year … .
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]