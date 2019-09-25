Rimersburg Rules believes in three things, the Triune God, the United States of America and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in that order. So you can occasionally expect to hear our opinion of the Steelers. Yes, they’re 0 and 2 (as this was written) and lost quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the season, but that doesn’t mean the season’s over. (To be fair, remember we predicted a Steelers’ Super Bowl victory last year.)
If Mason Rudolph continues to play as well as he did against a strong Seattle defense, Roethlisberger’s loss won’t be fatal. The San Francisco game will be an early indication.
The Steelers can still make the playoffs if Mason Rudolph plays well and Coach Tomlin will become a little more open minded. First, please, please, please, let someone else handle clock management and put someone else in charge of the challenge flag. Finally, change or adjust your game plan and make second half adjustments.
Tomlin’s coaching philosophy is “we will beat you because we’re better than you.” They love that in New England. The reason is simple — all successful warfare is based on one of two things, overwhelming force or deception, and football is a lot like warfare. At least until this year the Steelers and Patriots (and a couple other teams) have been closely matched. You can’t employ overwhelming force when you’re closely matched. The unwillingness of Tomlin to change his game plan and make adjustments is unilateral disarmament — his opponents always know what he’s going to do and he always has to guess what his opponents will do. When you take that into account, Tomlin’s probably a better coach than he’s given credit for. If he wins as much as he does despite being “old faithful,” imagine how much he’d win if he threw in a little Patriots’ style deception.
Another strength is Tomlin works well with General Manager Kevin Colbert. Ever since the loss of Ryan Shazier the Steelers needed a first rate inside linebacker. Trading up for the 10th pick from the Denver Broncos to acquire Michigan linebacker Devin Bush was a brilliant move. Yes, the Steelers gave up their 2019 first- and second-round picks and a 2020 third-round pick, but when the exact guy, a Steelers-type guy you need is available, you go out and get him.
Which brings us to another brilliant move, getting defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Steelers acquired him from the Dolphins along with their 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick for the Steelers’ 2020 first-round and fifth-round picks and a 2021 sixth-round pick. Most sports writers think the trade “reeks of desperation” because the Steelers are 0-2, lost Roethlisberger and should have planned on losing and getting a high draft pick in 2020.
First, the Steelers don’t plan on losing, it’s one of the things that makes the Steelers the Steelers. Second, the Steelers needed a quality DB every bit as much as they needed an inside linebacker. Fitzpatrick was the 11th overall pick in 2018, a one-year old first-round pick for a brand new first-round pick. Plus, Fitzpatrick had a great rookie season last year — he’s tested. Who knows how the Steelers’ first pick next year would have turned out? Think about how many first round picks turn out just okay in the NFL. The Steelers’ 2016 first round pick, Artie Burns, almost got cut or traded and now, if he’s lucky, we hear he might end up as the third cornerback. Rules loves Joe Haden, but he turned 30 this year — long in the tooth for a corner. Fitzpatrick plays corner and his salary? A cheap rookie contract with an average base salary of $2.1 million for the next three years — for a proven 11th overall pick!
So don’t give up on the Steelers, at least not if Rudolph plays well and Bush and Fitzpatrick keep their feet out of Antonio’s frostbite machine.
