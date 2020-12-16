This morning’s weathercast looks as though it is going to bring us significant snow later this week. In any given year, there’s a small percentage of the population that claps and cheers at this type of news. In 2020, the rest of us are.
Just think of it. We will have something to talk about other than politics and this (expletive deleted) pandemic.
I didn’t really cuss in that last sentence. I was possessed temporarily by the Ghost of Richard Nixon Past. 2020 would have been his kind of year.
As of Monday morning, the weather gurus are sounding just a little too excited about a developing storm system that’s barreling toward us from the west. I will admit to feeling the excitement myself because I may have to report our accumulation to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.
It certainly beats scanning the obituaries these days, normally the purview of bored elderly people. Oh, wait … .
There is no way that I can crack a joke about this aspect of the coronavirus pandemic. As of this morning, there are nearly 200 confirmed or likely cases just in the New Bethlehem zip code itself and perhaps seven or eight deaths attributed to it in the surrounding area.
Let’s talk about snow instead.
The forecasters seem to be not-at-all-secretly hopeful that we will experience a rare Snowmageddon event. They can do that. While they are trauma-bonding at a television studio for a day or so, their wives and teenage children get to shovel the sidewalks.
That is actually true. We lived across the street from an Accuweather guy back in the early ‘90s. Days before there rest of us knew what was coming, Dave would sneak out of their house in the early hours of the morning and disappear for a day or two.
In more recent years, I found that Dave still works for the same weather company, and I tease him about being our neighborhood groundhog back in those days. If he poked his head out the front door and went right back in, foul weather was on the way. If he came out and walked around the yard, we were sure to have sunshine.
As for Snowmageddon, you can have it. I wasn’t in this area during the one in 2010, but I was in suburban D.C. for it. I know I’ve written about it in this column from time to time.
I don’t know. After the winters of ‘93 and ‘94, anything less than 18 inches of snow fails to raise my blood pressure. We might see four or six inches this week, so there’s no need to fuss.
From the way the map looks right now, it’s going to snow on one end of South Street and not the other. Mine seems to be the lucky end and I hope we get our full measure of snow. The neighborhood kids deserve a good sledding winter for a change, and the hill next to my place is perfect.
I keep looking thoughtfully at the sloping lot beside my mother’s house. It’s kind of a short run, but we used to have a blast back in the ‘60s.
That’s how you age gracefully in place. Since we have to do it anyway this year, we might punctuate the experience with a dash of sledding or the creation of snow angels.
And then I remember the effort required to get up from the floor on a normal day. I guess I should have a tow truck standing by if I want to go tubing or sledding — one of those with the powerful winch on the back.
I really don’t mind the gray hair or the facial lines, but that business of struggling and groaning to get back on my feet is the worst thing ever. I was flexible and nimble as a cat only 10 years ago.
But in the scheme of things, even that isn’t awful. Waking up on the green side of the grass is a good thing. A lot of people won’t be doing that this time next year.
So, I think I will pour another cup of coffee this morning, plan the day’s menu, read the news, watch a news conference, make some phone calls and perhaps swing by the library’s parking lot for a minute. That is what constitutes a full and active life in 2020.
Never fear, things will look much different by the summer of 2021. The cavalry, also known as the COVID vaccine, is on the way. I just watched one of the first people in the country receive her first dose in New York City.
I might not receive my own shots until sometime in April. I’m good with that. It’s fully six to 12 months ahead of normal vaccine development.
I really don’t care if one or two people have had a bad experience with some vaccine. For the most part, the majority of us can receive a life-saving medicine without a problem. Those are the people I’m rooting for.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]