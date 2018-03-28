I may be jinxing our weather luck, but the worst of the snow and ice seems to be behind us. If we receive anything more than a dusting in the following weeks, you can blame me.
While we escaped the worst of the three or four nor’easters which pounded the East Coast during these past few weeks, we did have some very sloppy roads. As a result, my family and I celebrated my birthday a month late. While we did have the expected cake and such last month, we held off on what has become a tradition.
That tradition, a very recent one, entails driving to the Japanese restaurant in Clarion, Sakura. If you have watched the movie, “A Christmas Story,” in which a family visits a Chinese restaurant for Christmas dinner, you will get the connection.
It’s my annual birthday feast, I love Japanese food but my real reason for choosing Sakura is my mother’s fondness for sushi.
Granted, it isn’t the raw fish variety but rather the vegetable-based type. All the same, you have to admire a woman in her 80s who still likes to try new foods. I even got her to taste wasabe, sharp Japanese horseradish, on our last trip and she liked it.
Mom gave a pass to the octopus on my plate, even though she had eaten it once 40 years ago. Most people will not blame her for that. Even though mine were tiny creatures a couple of inches long, not those gigantic ones in old movies that tried to eat submarines, they still looked funny.
This is a good way to age disgracefully, I think.
There is an old song, “Old Folks’ Boogie,” recorded by Little Feat back in the 1970s, that I think about every morning when getting out of bed.
“But you know that you’re over the hill when your mind makes a promise that your body can’t fill.”
The promise is the thing, and so I order my hips and shoulders and knees to make good on it. You know, yoga is marvelous but it isn’t magic. I have a sore hip this morning as proof.
Sharon Wile Downs and I have kidded around about what we’re going to do when we reach decrepitude. While she is a professional in caring for the elderly, she and I are the same age, and I always wonder how my classmates and I will manage in our so-called golden years when we’re in the same boat.
Well, there are already Zesty Chair Exercises, a phrase which really needs those capital letters to emphasize how much fun they are supposed to be. On the other hand, tap dancing with a cane is always a possibility. With a little practice, we might even develop pole dancing routines using a walker.
Me, I like the idea of putting a bicycle streamer on a cane. I cannot foresee a time when I will crochet a cane cozy, though. Just because you can do something doesn’t mean that you should.
Gallows humor, that’s what it is.
On the other hand, we have today. Even with its myriad little aches, pains and creaks, I pause to remember those who are in worse shape or who didn’t live long enough to experience the questionable joys of getting older.
With the advances in medicine, it is quite possible that I will live another 30 years. I’d rather take measures right now to ensure a reasonably hearty old age. I want to be eating octopus when I’m 90.
I’ve managed to lose about 30 pounds since Thanksgiving. I lift light weights most days and do some yoga every day. It’s not at all heroic. You just make up your mind and then do it.
Which does not mean that I’m some kind of dedicated saint. I have days when I blow off my workout or overindulge in carbs. There are too many people in the world who love being taskmasters, and I don’t want one living inside my own head.
I re-read that last sentence. Maybe this is the key to aging disgracefully.
“You’re not the boss of me.”
I don’t know. We get mixed messages in the media. People over the age of 60 are either frail crime victims or skiers on a remote mountainside in the Himalayas.
The thing is, we have some choice in the matter. We can take measures to protect ourselves at home and in public. We may not ski, but we can walk or do yoga.
You don’t have to spend a ton of money in the meantime. Walking shoes are pretty cheap if you find a good sale. Yoga only requires a flat sturdy surface that you can stand or lie on.
If you know that you probably won’t use a gym membership, don’t buy one in the wan hope that inspiration will smite you some morning. It doesn’t work that way.
You can buy some light two- or five-pound weights at a second-hand store for a song because people give up on their fitness routines all the time. Or you can save a couple of half-gallon milk jugs, fill them with water and use those instead. One of those weighs about four pounds and is always nearby.
It’s time to make good on a promise, two miles of walking every day now that the weather has turned. See you next week.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.