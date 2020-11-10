Yes, I do have a birthday smack in the middle of November, so we are going to talk about old age today.
The years roll swiftly by. You never think you will live to be a certain age, and then all of a sudden it has come and gone. All has changed and yet many things remain unchanged. I am thankful for the books and movies that have stayed the same since I first saw them. The only problem is that I used to be much younger than the characters.
As a kid, I always told myself that I shouldn’t be sad or scared about getting older as long as I was making progress toward my dreams. Yes, kids worry about getting old too. I spent the entire afternoon of New Year’s Day 1991 crying in my room because I was getting old — I had just turned eight.
Birthdays do have a magic to them. We notice the magic keenly when we are children, perhaps because we are still fairly fresh from heaven. Now I try to think back to that old emotion and analyze its elements. The whole day felt different somehow; there was electricity in the atmosphere and magic sprinkled in the air.
Surprises are magical, because something that you really wanted is suddenly yours. You were not expecting it, and then there it is in front of you. This makes your emotions leap with a sudden surge of joy. Grownups often buy everything they want for themselves throughout the year, so they do not get to experience magical surprises as often as children.
Birthdays at the Smith house tend to be low-key, family affairs, typically celebrated in the evening with a menu of the honored guest’s choice. The serving of the cake directly follows the dinner and the presents are last. The night ends with a movie of the honoree’s choice. The best thing about celebrating in the evening is that you can look forward to the festivities all day long.
These days, people celebrate their “Birthday Week,” and we are probably creeping toward each person celebrating their entire birthday month. I am sure the restaurants and retailers would very much favor extending the traditions of birthday celebrations.
When Facebook was at its peak of popularity, and I maxed out the friend limit on my old account, I looked forward to seeing how many birthday wishes I would get — quite literally hundreds. It made me feel like “Queen for a Day.”
The best thing about being young is being at the peak of your health and at the peak of your good looks; the worst thing about being young is being helpless, awkward, inexperienced, clueless, big on ambition, short on means, short on knowledge, confused about what path to take, suffering from crushingly high stress levels and consternation, not to mention the peer pressure that most young people face.
I’m making youth sound like it is not much fun, aren’t I? Well, every age has its advantages and disadvantages, but the best thing about my thirties has been finding some measure of peace and contentment. Knowing that after all the blood, sweat and tears of my youth, I am so close to my dreams that I can reach out and touch them. It has been a long, winding road, and there is still a lot of work to be done.
The way we think about age has evolved over the years. Improved healthcare has helped a lot. The average lifespan, health-wise, used to be around 40, and that is if you didn’t die in battle or from an accident. Less than a century ago, the average lifespan in America was only 65.6. Today, our average lifespan has risen to 78.93.
Nevertheless, ancient mortality rates have continued to influence how we view aging in our modern times. Some of the attitudes about aging have been quite unkind. At one time, women were considered spinsters and old maids after age 22; few women could play leading ladies in the movies after age 30; parents were portrayed as stereotyped backdrops for the exciting lives of the kids or “young people;” and after 60, well, you were supposed to act your age and come equipped with spectacles, cane and rocking chair. Yes, there was definitely a strong bias in favor of youths between the ages of five and 25, after that, well, you were yesterday’s newspaper.
I am glad to see that many seniors today defy the age stereotypes and live life energetically and to the fullest. Staying active in mind and body seems to be one of the keys to good health and longevity. If you examine the lives of seniors who make it to 90 or 100, a common thread is usually their level of activity and interests in life. They love life!
As the birthdays continue to roll around year after year, faster and faster, I plan to confront each one with dignity and grace, dress up in an evening gown and have my picture taken. I know the time of transitioning from a youth to an old lady is near, and I watch the mirror with trepidation to see how it goes. So far, the changes have been slight. It’s not that I want to stay young forever, it is just that I have never been old before.
I know you will all say that I am just being a drama queen about turning 38 and, indeed, if 60 has just been declared the new 40, then I have absolutely nothing to worry about.