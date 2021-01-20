I have no idea where to begin this morning, which happens to be Martin Luther King’s birthday. Suspend, if you will, your knee-jerk reaction to the color of his skin and think about all that has happened since he delivered his “I Have a Dream Speech” of August 28, 1963.
I just saw a photo from that day when thousands lined the National Mall to listen to his vision of a better America. As I write this column, that same public space is closed to everyone except government officials, law enforcement and National Guardsmen.
My eldest grandson is one of those Guardsmen, his life interrupted by the actions of people unfamiliar with the Constitution — the whole thing, not just the parts that they like. There are another 2,000 Pennsylvania citizen soldiers just like him, sleeping on cold marble, feasting on MREs and standing in a biting wind because people don’t know how to get along.
“What has happened before will happen again. There is no new thing under the sun.”
I always wonder who the Preacher in Ecclesiastes was. His name was not recorded, but he is one of the wisest people in history.
Dr. King was assassinated in 1968 because people who didn’t know how to get along decided that America would be better off without the likes of him. This touched off a round of rioting and arson by another group of people who failed to understand his message.
The National Guard units across the country got quite a workout for several months afterward.
As in our present time, there was more than one national crisis going on. We had the Black Power movement side by side with the Peace Movement, which was anything but peaceful. The rhetoric got toned down for a while after National Guardsmen opened fire on Kent State protesters in May 1970.
Years afterward, my daughter has been getting quite an education about American history, albeit at second hand. She graduated from Kent State and never knew about the shooting until I told her about it. She was under the impression that the National Guard was only called up for humanitarian missions.
At the time of the first Gulf War, she was too young to know about the Western Pennsylvania Guard unit that was hit by a cruise missile fragment. During Operation Iraqi Freedom, she was busy raising three little boys and missed the news of Guard units sustaining casualties in one firefight or other in Iraq or Afghanistan.
I quirk a wry smile at people who make fun of the National Guard, calling them weekend warriors if not worse. Those are the kind of people who could never be bothered to serve our nation in any capacity, feeling entitled to all its blessings without lifting a finger. Their opinion doesn’t matter much.
So, while the keyboard commandos fire off their opinions or shoot off their mouths, my grandson and other good kids like him are walking around D.C. carrying guns in an attempt to keep the lid on a mess not of their making.
You could make a case for grandmas across the land, no matter their political persuasion, shaking their heads and thinking unkind thoughts of those who made this necessary.
I don’t smile at those hotheads who think American Civil War, Version 2.0 would be a fine thing. The first one didn’t go well for those determined to tear the nation apart. I can’t imagine that another one would end differently.
During Version 1.0, the rebels managed to get martial law declared, not only in their own states but also in Union states.
You can’t get much more real than neighbors, friends and family at one another’s throats over an election, and we are really in this one together.
No matter which side of the present issue you are on, think carefully about your actions. Grandmas everywhere get a little cranky when they have to pass through a checkpoint on the way to a card game at the senior center. It would be even worse if their grandchildren were in the guard shack or lifting the gate.
That is what a divided nation really looks like. Words can become things.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]