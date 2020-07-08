It was a dark time. The U.S. Pacific fleet had been decimated by the Japanese sneak attack on December 7 and the Japanese largely controlled the seas. Still, America wanted to fight back and came up with a desperate plan to do so.
Four months after Pearl Harbor, 80 U.S. airmen were selected to launch an impossible raid on Japan itself. Because of Japanese naval and air power superiority, we couldn’t get too close to Japan, and carrier-based planes didn’t have enough range. Instead, it was decided to attempt to fly ground-based B-25 bombers off of the aircraft carrier USS Hornet, even though its flight deck wasn’t long enough and even though there wouldn’t be enough fuel for the planes to return from the mission.
The 80 airmen, General James Doolittle’s Raiders, didn’t care. In fact, when their task force was discovered by the Japanese, the planes had to take off from even farther out than originally planned. Doolittle’s Raiders didn’t care.
On April 18, 1942, 16 bombers without fighter escort rolled down the too-short carrier deck, dropped toward the sea, but managed to pull up and into the air. Since Japan had overwhelming air superiority, the Raiders flew in single file for hundreds of miles, a mere two hundred feet above the water. They reached Japan and successfully bombed industrial and military targets in Tokyo, Yokohama, Kobe, Osaka and Nagoya. Many credit the psychological effect of the raid on the Japanese mainland with leading to Japan’s ill-fated decision to do battle with the U.S. at Midway.
Once they were out of bombs, “Our only course of action was to climb up to what we thought was a safe altitude and fly until we ran out of fuel and bailed out,” co-pilot Lt. Col. Richard Cole said. Fifteen Doolittle planes crashed in China, one in the Soviet Union. The survivors returned to fight the war to its end.
Afterward, in December 1946, the 61 survivors reunited in Miami to celebrate the 50th birthday of their leader. The event became an annual affair. In 1959, a new tradition began after the city of Tucson, Arizona gave the Doolittle Raiders a gift of 80 silver goblets, one for each participant, kept in a portable, velvet-lined display case. “Each man’s name was etched twice on his goblet — one right side up, the other upside down.” Hennessy contributed a bottle of 1896 Hennessy VS cognac, its vintage matching Doolittle’s birth year. At each reunion, the Raiders toasted each other and the men who had died and one by one, turned their goblets upside down.
The Raiders decided the 1896 Hennessy VS cognac would remain unopened until there were only two Raiders left. The last two survivors would then open the cognac and toast their departed comrades.
Despite the romance of waiting until only two Raiders remained before opening the cognac, practical concerns came to the fore. Some Raiders couldn’t travel and others worried about what would happen should all surviving Raiders die before the next reunion.
So, on November 9, 2013 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio, the four surviving Raiders — Lt. Col. Richard E. “Dick” Cole, 98; Lt. Col. Edward J. Saylor, 94; Col. Robert L. Hite, 93 (via Internet from his home) and Staff Sgt. David J. Thatcher, 92 — decided to make the final toast to their deceased comrades together. Dick Cole opened the 107-year-old cognac and proposed a toast, but not the final one, after all.
On the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid at the National Museum, the 101-year-old Dick Cole stood alone. His last comrade, Staff Sergeant David Thatcher, died the prior June. Cole lifted his goblet of cognac, toasted his comrades and turned over Thatcher’s goblet, leaving one silver cup still standing upright.
Dick Cole died April 9, 2019 at the age of 103. Who’ll turn over his goblet?
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]