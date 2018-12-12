At first glance, Facebook may appear to be one of the most religious spots in the world.
Where else can you gain a miracle just by liking and sharing a post? It doesn’t much matter what size miracle or what exactly you want, you’re sort of guaranteed that one will happen if you complete a simple task there.
Merriam-Webster defines miracle as an extraordinary event manifesting divine intervention in human affairs. According to the definition, God would need to be reading Facebook. Doesn’t he or she have better things to do?
There is also a show on CBS where God has apparently friended someone and then asks that person to help out specific people. Apparently God has a messenger account in addition to his Facebook account. (Please don’t tell Mark Zuckerberg because he already thinks HE is God and he might ban you from Facebook.)
I would consider a miracle on Facebook as a revelation of a real prince trying to give away an inheritance rather than just a collector of bone saws.
People also use Facebook to offer condolences or well wishes and “send” thoughts and prayers. It would be interesting to see how many people send thoughts and prayers over Facebook (and I am sure Zuckerberg has that analysis) and then somehow see how many prayers are actually said. Wouldn’t it be great if that could work like a registered letter and you receive confirmation that you had received prayer?
I did a little research on the Internet to find some miracles in an article from E News. These are confirmed miracles by a church, but they are good enough to make you wonder. Here is a sampling of the E items:
• Kimmy Kirkwood lost the love of her life Will Stacey after he was killed in action in 2012 while serving in the Marines. And when Facebook launched FacebookStories.com to celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Kimmy was able to share her story with the world.
Facebook not only gave Kimmy a place to talk about her time with Will, but it gave a virtual scrapbook of their relationship to help her cope with his death. There are photos, videos and conversations between Will and Kimmy that keep his memory alive, and it’s all in one spot.
• Katheryn Deprill was abandoned in a Burger King bathroom in Allentown, Pa. when she was only a few hours old, and almost 30 years later, the EMT and mother of three took to Facebook to try and find her birth mother. Three weeks and 30,000 shares of her photo and note later, she got what she needed: answers, her family history, and her mom.
”She is better than anything I could’ve ever imagined,” Deprill said of finally reuniting with her mother. “She is so sweet and amazing. I’m so happy. We are definitely going to have a relationship.”
• Greg Lindsay lost his wedding ring while he was at Ellwood Beach in Santa Barbara, Calif. He considered it lost in the Pacific Ocean forever, but Facebook had other plans.
Jenn Birchim was walking along a beach in Goleta, Calif. earlier this month when she came across a ring in the sand with a very unique inscription: “My love, my life, my lobster.”
Intrigued by the inscription (a Friends reference), she posted the photo on her Facebook page in an attempt to find the owner. After 26,000 shares, the photo made its way to Greg’s wife, Sarah. She immediately recognized the ring, and four days later, Greg got it back.
While these aren’t Charlton Heston-type miracles, they are realistic every day miracles and do give everyone some hope.
Thoughts and prayers are headed your way.
