Four weeks after Adolf Hitler became Chancellor of Germany, the German parliament building, called the Reichstag, was set on fire by a lone communist. The head of the Berlin fire department, who was later arrested and strangled in prison, presented evidence that suggested Nazi involvement in the fire.
“This is the beginning of a communist uprising,” bellowed first-on-the-scene Herman Göring, Nazi Minister of the Interior for Prussia. “A number of communist deputies were present here in the Reichstag twenty minutes before the fire broke out!” Hitler arrived moments later and told correspondent Sefton Delmer, “You are now witnessing the beginning of a great epoch in German history, Herr Delmer. This fire is only the beginning ... Now we’ll show them. Anyone who stands in our way will be mowed down.”
By the next day Nazi media had the country in a state of panic. Hitler convinced German President Hindenburg to sign the “Reichstag Fire Decree” suspending habeas corpus, freedom of expression, freedom of the press, the right of free association and public assembly, and the secrecy of the post and telephone. Non-Nazi media outlets were banned. According to Wikipedia, “the government instituted mass arrests of communists, including all of the Communist Party’s parliamentary delegates.” Having removed their “congressional” opposition, the Nazis’s were able to pass “The Enabling Act,” which allowed Hitler to rule by decree.
On January 6, 2021, less than 500 people, some of them part of the estimated 570,000 supporters of then President Donald Trump present in Washington, D.C. broke into and occupied the United States Capitol building for two hours. The day before Democrat-controlled Capitol Police and Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s House Sergeant-at-Arms refused an offer of National Guard protection. Some rioters were identified as a “racial justice and police reform” activist, another as Antifa, stopped by a guy in a MAGA hat from breaking into the Capitol.
Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton called the riot an “armed insurrection” and screamed “there are some in this House who have voiced support for what just happened ... It was treason ... It was sedition!” By the next day Democrat media had our country in a state of panic. Thousands of soldiers occupied our Capitol.
Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill claimed GOP congressmen assisted in “a reconnaissance for the next day.” Democratic Rep. Cori Bush, along with Sherrill and others, is calling for the expulsion of Congressional Republicans who “incited this domestic terror attack.” Speaker Pelosi refers to at least some Republican Congressmen as “the enemy is within.”
There is “white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat,” claimed Joe Biden in his inaugural address. A day earlier, a Democrat introduced the “Reichstag Fire...” oops, sorry, the “Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act,” an act so extreme even Democrat Tulsi Gabbard admitted to “a targeting of almost half of the country ... have to be a white person, obviously likely male, ... attended a Trump rally.”
Of course the Nazi were socialists and racists, unlike the Democrats, so the similarities end there, right?
Last year Socialist Bernie Sanders won a probably DNC-suppressed 27 percent of the Democratic primary vote and several states. According to Fox News, “Democratic socialist candidates picked up some important wins in (2020) House elections.”
And then there’s race.
“I would say our country should be more fearful of white men across our country ... we should be profiling, monitoring, and creating policies to fight the radicalization of white men,” hissed Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. Kristen Clarke, President Biden’s African-American pick to lead the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, claimed, “Melanin endows Blacks with greater mental, physical and spiritual abilities — something which cannot be measured based on Eurocentric standards.” The rioters chose something called “whiteness” over democracy, announced Pelosi.
Wow. Anthropometry is now the “new black” and soon Democrats will be measuring white guys heads with spreading calipers.
Disagree and you’re ... A Racist!
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]