Every year needs its own retrospective, a look back over the events of the preceding 12 months. So much happened in 2019 that I’m sure I’ll forget something or someone. I prefer not to dig over various controversies because I’m enjoying the days when nobody calls me at home to give me what-for.
Our weather wasn’t all that eventful other than the ceaseless rains that plagued us well into June this year. As we headed into fall back in September, people were grumbling about how they were still waiting for summer to get here.
July turned hot and humid, with a further several-inch dowsing on the 20th and 21st. The deluge outstripped most expectations, and there were more than a few of us glued to our radio scanners that night. When reports of water rescues on Route 66 and Vine Street started coming in, it was time to roll out the door with a camera.
I was in a hurry and half asleep. The muck boots and safety vest remained right where I’d left them for safekeeping — in the closet. At least I knew where they were.
That hours-long cloudburst wrought havoc for days afterward, including a gas leak down on Grant Street in South Bethlehem. That received a lot of attention because gas leaks aren’t something you want to treat lightly.
Part of our collective concern arose from a story earlier in the year. A gas explosion leveled a Shannondale home and sent its occupant to a Pittsburgh burn unit. She has been in our thoughts and prayers ever since, but it is still way too soon to interview her about her progress.
We had an active-shooter incident north of Mayport a couple of months ago. Fortunately, that ended reasonably well for everyone but the gunman.
There have been credible threats reported at a couple of our regional high schools this year. This will never do, folks. I talk about our area’s gun-safety track record in glowing terms, and these malefactors are hurting our gun-owning and law-abiding reputation.
Two area fire departments received some much-appreciated funds from an unknown benefactor. An anonymous group of people erected a Christmas tree on a roadside to honor military members who couldn’t make it home for the holiday.
The most recent example of a random act of kindness took place at Gabriel’s in Hawthorn a little more than a week ago. Mom needed a good airing-out, so I took her there for lunch one day. When presented with the check, our server told us that the people who had just left paid a good portion of our bill.
I have a feeling that I know who pulled off that random act. What’s a woman to do but put some money down on the next customer’s tab? I heard that it had been happening all day.
These anonymous random acts are either a terrific way to wind up 2019 or a beautiful precedent for what is to come in 2020. Either way, it is a win-win for the area, but I am keeping my fingers crossed for a continuation.
I’m always patting our volunteer firefighters on the back, but I don’t want to ignore the area’s EMTs. I met one on the night of the flash flood after Leasure Run backed up and flooded out the ambulance “barn” along Penn Street. If I recall correctly, his own home was flooded, too.
I won’t go into details, but Mom has become rather fond of those people, too, over the years. We’re not on a first-name basis with them, but we’re always glad to see them.
As we head into 2020, this is a good time to mention taking a first aid and CPR class when you have a chance. It only takes one Saturday morning, costs $20 or so, and there are usually cookies and coffee involved. Nobody laughs at you, and the instructors keep your attention.
There was a two-vehicle accident up on Cottage Hill a few months ago. Nine people went to the hospital, and that tied up emergency services in Clarion County for the rest of the night.
It’s at times like that when having some just regular folks trained in first aid and such is vital. People fall and break bones or gash themselves on kitchen knives at the worse possible times. One of those times would be when all the EMTs are transporting patients to the hospital.
Me, I’m fast approaching age 65, and I’m not sure how I feel about that. When I was a kid, 65-year-olds were over-the-hill geezers rocking on their front porches. Nowadays, 65 is the new 45 — and I am totally good with that idea.
Right now, I’m making a rare New Year’s resolution to go out and be more adventurous again. I am looking for similar not-quite geezers who will make good henchpersons. Hit me up on Facebook or drop me an email at skerr_73@yahoo.com.
Happy New Year!
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]