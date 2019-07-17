I can’t get my head around using our tax money to pay reparations to the descendants of people who were held as slaves prior to the end of the Civil War — 154 years ago.
I listen to their arguments. I understand I cannot fully comprehend the effects on today’s Americans of that atrocity that slavery inflicted on their ancestors and continues today.
And yes, the effects of slavery do affect me directly today. Slavery’s family-destroying effects chew up tax money and lessen public safety.
Black people as a whole suffer more than white people do. Some 2,036 black persons are imprisoned for every 100,000 who live in this country, while just 450 white persons are imprisoned for every 100,000 who live here.
But it isn’t whites who are shoving blacks into prison so much as it is black people themselves. Slavery did shatter the sense of community and self-restraint that are prevalent in American society at large.
I get that.
But how would reparations to today’s black Americans reduce that prison population or erase the other corrosive effects of slavery?
Back in 1865, my ancestors were not even in the United States. They were in Italy, where my grandparents lived prior to immigrating here. Yet Ta-Nehsi Coates, a writer who makes a persuasive — but not yet convincing to me — argument in favor of reparations, says my tax money should be used for reparations because that is a cost of being an American citizen today.
Slavery was far worse for African captives and their descendants than other forms of discrimination were for members of other ethic groups.
But discrimination did affect other ethnic groups, sometimes with awful results.
On March 14, 1891 in New Orleans, 11 Americans were lynched, even though some of them had been acquitted at a murder trial. Those 11 murdered Americans were Italian Americans. That atrocity was probably the largest single mass lynching in U.S. history, according to an Internet search.
Should I claim a right to reparations because my forebears came from Italy?
Of course not.
Yet every one of us is still affected by the effects of what happened to black people 150-300 years ago.
David Love, a fellow Pennsylvanian (Philadelphia based) put it this way for CNN:
“Between 10 million and 15 million African people were kidnapped and transported in slave ships across the Atlantic Ocean to the Americas, more than 54,000 voyages over 300 years between the 16th and 19th centuries.
“As many as 40 percent died after they were captured in Africa or aboard the floating dungeons sailing for one to three months across the Middle Passage.
The effects continue today, Love claims.
“The slave trade and the bondage of human beings built American capitalism and Wall Street, allowing individuals, families, corporations, universities and others to amass great inheritable wealth for future generations to enjoy.”
Well, no.
There, Love goes too far.
The slave trade contributed to American capitalism. But the Industrial Revolution was far more responsible, a reality evidenced by the eventual victory of Union armies in the Civil War. The industrial North (where Wall Street is located) overpowered the agricultural, slavery-based economy of the South.
So why pay reparations?
Love makes this claim: “In 2016, the average white household has more than 10 times the median wealth of a black household, a gap that hard work and education does not erase, according to a 2018 Duke University study, therefore requiring policy interventions.”
I get that, too.
I do not think that we should just hand out cash to today’s black Americans. Remember, black Americans too will need to pay the higher taxes, or doom their own grandchildren to an even more crippling national debt, if we do so.
But we need to have black Americans on a par with non-blacks in terms of violence, drug abuse, and welfare dependence. Those black excesses cost all of us, in terms of tax money and personal safety.
I am willing to consider doing things so that my grandchildren and the grandchildren of other Americans do not have to have this conversation 50 years from now.
We have done some things: Civil rights laws, affirmative action policies (good in themselves, though some have gone too far, producing black elitism, not equality).
We could consider these suggestions from a coalition of blacks who favor reparations:
• Land grants; (we have done this before, as reward for military service or compensation for forced relocation);
• Scholarships;
• Assistance for those who want to repatriate to Africa.
Paying me because Italian Americans were lynched more than 100 years ago won’t make my life better. My life does not need governmental redress to make it better.
Then again, my ancestors weren’t animalized by slavery.
We will not achieve closure by pitting one group (blacks) against other groups via “reparations.”
We might bring us more together, however, by doing what we can to make life for our fellow Americans who are black more American.
[Denny Bonavita is a former editor at newspapers in DuBois and Warren, and former publisher of The Leader-Vindicator. He lives near Brookville. Email: denny2319@windstream.net]