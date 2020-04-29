I live in a fairly quiet neighborhood up here on the hill in South Side. Other than an occasional ATV roaring in the distance or the fire siren blaring in the night, this small area still sounds a lot like the farmland it once was 80 years ago.
If the weather ever makes up its mind to resemble springtime, I’ll live with my windows open for a few months. I’ll hear the goldfinches sing and the red-tail hawk scree. That scree is never good news for the rabbits in the neighborhood because it is a dinner bell for birds of prey.
Personally, I’m good with having some rabbits around. Let’s face it. They are cute, cuddly and entertaining most of the time.
I don’t hunt rabbits and I don’t trap them. I was raised on a diet of Peter Rabbit stories and picture books full of mama bunnies and their babies. I’ll probably starve if I ever have to live off the land by eating them.
They aren’t quite as amusing when you find out that they are the culprits who ate your garden plants to pathetic nubs. It has been a long time since I had that happen because the bunnies and I came to an understanding.
When I lived in State College 30 years ago, there came a morning when my baby beans plants looked like withered sticks poking from the soil. My late husband, who was well and truly alive then, pointed to the culprit — a monstrous killer bunny that was all of four inches long and armed with vicious outsize incisors.
He was too cute to send to the Great Rabbit Hole in the Sky, but action was required. It was up to me to deal with the problem. You might remember that our cat and I had to be the bat-removal experts at our house because my hubby was a tad squeamish.
I could have scattered moth balls among the plants, but I don’t use chemicals if I can avoid them. I’d read that a sprinkling of dried blood should repel the rabbit and add some extra nitrogen to the soil at the same time.
I only knew that a bag of this stuff repelled teenage store clerks. I got to rearrange the lawn and garden display at Murphy’s one summer’s day when business was slow. The smell alone was enough to ruin anybody’s appetite.
Dried blood is one of those things that you should buy at a garden center. Your neighbors get upset if you try making your own, and then there’s that whole thing of having the local gendarmes show up to investigate a potential crime scene.
After a short trip to Agway, I had my secret rabbit weapon and was ready to do battle. A light sprinkle of the red powder around the garden perimeter was enough.
It worked. The next morning shortly after dawn, Hubby and I watched as the wannabe killer bunny stretched his little neck longingly toward what was left of the beans. Overcome by the scent of implied danger, he gave up and ate grass.
Fortunately, there were no hard feelings. As the summer progressed, he would hang out in the shade of the squash plants, hopping over to watch me as I worked in the garden. He had learned some manners and never invited himself to dinner again.
I’ve been a little kindlier to members of the cottontail tribe ever since. Yes, they are pests, but they’re only trying to make a living like the rest of God’s creatures.
Litter mates tend to hang out together long after they’ve left Mama’s supervision. I watched a litter for most of a summer a few years ago, the Gang of Three. For some reason, I grieved as the gang dwindled from three to two to one, reduced by misadventures with cats or the finding of mates.
I like to think that the lone survivor recognizes me. Maybe he or she is the robust bunny who comes hopping toward my vehicle when I pull into my parking space. It’s nice when somebody is glad to see you if you aren’t carrying a bag of dried blood.
Bunnies and birds seem to be having a field day right now. Most of us pesky noisy humans are staying at home and letting the critters get on with their lives.
Maybe, once we are on the other side of the pandemic, we will remember to stop to smell the roses and watch the bunnies more often.
Expect good things to come.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]