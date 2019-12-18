To many of us, Christmas is a time of peace, love and goodwill. Not so, apparently, with the Left in this country. First of all, they have little time for the holiday, due to its religious significance. Further, their bitterness and hatred toward President Trump and, I believe, America itself, never cease, no matter what. Throughout history, even warring nations have declared truces for holidays, but not so with the Left.
Of course, imposing socialism on us is the ultimate goal. It is something they have wanted since the 1960s. Let’s look for a few moments at the utopian paradise they are fighting for.
Let’s say we have a guy. He works hard and earns a good income, although he is not wealthy. He has tucked some money away for his retirement, and feels secure. Enter socialism. Suddenly, our guy finds that most of his hard-earned paycheck is being taken from him. Much of it is being given to people who, unlike him, choose not to work.
This gets our guy to thinking. “Why,” he asks himself, “should I keep on working, when the guy down the road, who refuses to work, has the same income as me?” The next day, he quits his job. He talks about it a lot to friends and family, who ultimately quit their jobs as well. The trend spreads, until there are very few paychecks left for the government to tax. Even worse, production of goods and services has fallen off drastically. This leaves the government with two choices. They can allow the country to descend into squalor and hunger. Some will opt to do that. The other alternative, since the citizens have been disarmed, is to bring out the government guns and force our guy, and his compadres, back to work. Those who don’t work will be killed. Those who work will be allotted what the government, not they, think is necessary for them. By this time, they will have lost their property. Voting will be an obsolete piece of antiquity. There is no getting around it. One or the other of the aforementioned outcomes will occur. Look at history. Is this really what the average American wants for our country? Is this what so many fought and died for?
What about Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old so-called climate activist? She was recently shown riding on a diesel powered train, while eating potato salad from a single use plastic container, eating bread from a single use plastic bag, using single use plastic cutlery, and seeming to enjoy it all. Many have called her a hypocrite for this. I, for one, do not think that’s fair. She is just a kid. Given her youth, along with her emotional problems, she is not to blame. I spent enough years working with teenagers to know that the idea of worldwide fame is, for most, next to impossible to resist. The true hypocrites are the adults handling her. They are exploiting her vulnerability for their own purposes. That, I think, is despicable.
The sex abuse charges against Catholic priests have gotten out of hand. I personally know a priest whose life was ruined by it. He was cleared by both civil and diocesan authorities. The charges were phony. Yet, he has gone on a leave of absence, at his own request. A good and holy man has been unfairly marked for life.
Despite the Christmas season, the impeachment farce has continued to make the news. The Democrats have even admitted that they feel that they must get rid of President Trump before the 2020 election, because they fear that he will be reelected. That shows real concern for the will of the American people, huh?
I feel sorry that I have to focus on the negative at this holy time, but it is what it is. I do, however, want to wish everyone out there a Merry Christmas!