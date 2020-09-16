Looking around today, you can almost hear Rod Serling, of “The Twilight Zone,” saying “Picture, if you will, a great country fighting to survive.” That would seem to be the case in the United States, as we seem to, in many ways, be living in The Twilight Zone. A genuine effort is underway to turn us into pathetic dependents on government for everything we need to survive, no matter how miserably.
I find it hard to believe that the Democratic Party even still exists. It would seem to have been replaced by the radical Left. Perhaps their number one weapon is the big lie. Josef Goebbels, one of the most brilliant and most evil of the Nazis, once said that if a lie was big enough, and you told it often enough, people will come to believe it, and that you might even come to believe it yourself. A classic example would be the lie that Donald Trump is a racist, and that, if you support him, you become one as well. They just keep repeating it over and over, without citing any examples to back it up. Along the same lines, Adolph Hitler once referred to what he called the herd mentality. The whole COVID-19 thing has shown that the theory is pretty accurate. Like sheep, many people are doing as they are told, or what they see others doing.
I am both shocked and dismayed by the number of teachers involved in Antifa, BLM and other radical entities. I spent thirty-three years as a public school teacher, retiring in 2003. Back then, there were liberal and conservative teachers, but nobody let that interfere with their job performance. You never heard of teachers taking part in looting, rioting and other organized violence. I’m glad I got out when I did. As for teachers’ unions, they have made themselves worthy of nothing but contempt.
Then, we have the ridiculous incident in which Nancy Pelosi claims that she was set up by a hair salon. How would they get her in there against her will? She doesn’t need to care about price. Surely, even die hard Democrats won’t all fall for that load of tripe. They might, though.
The way our police are being treated is disgusting. Who would have thought that someone could make a public statement advocating the killing of police and gotten away with it? Nowadays they don’t just get away with it, but are encouraged to do it. Worst of all, when two police officers were shot, the so-called protesters blocked the entrance to the ER where they were taken for treatment.
It would appear that the Democrats have declared a war on jobs. In Pennsylvania, countless jobs are dependent on the fossil fuel industry, yet Biden and the Democrats are promising to end it. Yet, one sees Biden stickers on the vehicles of fossil fuel workers. Do they want their jobs to go away? Would they rather just depend on government for their livelihood?
There is also a war on the Second Amendment and gun ownership. The Democrats have promised to take away your gun rights, and they are indeed rights. One has to be extremely naive to believe that, if the government is able to take away their neighbor’s AR-15, they aren’t able to take away your .270. Yet, there are gunowners who are going to vote for Biden. Why?
Then, we have professional sports. They have all betrayed the country that made them wealthy for just playing a game. They celebrate rapists and thugs, while neglecting the true heroes. Personally, I feel bad about the Pirates. I was a Pirate fan since I was a little kid listening to games on the radio with my dad. No more! The NFL is actually considering inducting Colin Kaepernick into the Hall of Fame, not for his on-field performance, which was mediocre, but for disrespecting the National Anthem. Come on!
And finally, I have saved the most heinous for last. When an abortion doctor was asked about the screams of infants being aborted, she replied that she severs their vocal cords so that they cannot scream. Josef Mengele would be proud.