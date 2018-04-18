The game of chess, as most know, is based upon the concept of war strategy. The least valuable of the pieces are the pawns. Their moves are very limited, and if one must be sacrificed, it’s really no big deal.
This allusion to pawns has a point. It would seem that the anti-gun crowd has found a goodly supply of pawns in the nation’s youth. There are other examples throughout history. The Nazis made quite effective use of young people in the 1930s and 40s. In fact, they were one of Josef Goebbels’ favorite propaganda tools. The same holds of the kids in Chairman Mao’s China. Those, however, were dictatorships. This is America.
The poster boy pawn is, of course, David Hogg. I spent a lot of years working with teenagers, and, based upon that experience, I feel quite certain that some group, maybe more than one, is feeding that kid his lines. It’s one of the oldest tricks in the book. Fearful of repercussions on themselves, they give their views to the kid and put him out there. If he is criticized, they can then portray the critics as abusive toward a kid.
Then, of course, we have the walkouts and the so-called mass protests. These, too, are well orchestrated, with adults no doubt feeding the fire. As far as the walkouts are concerned, when I was a kid, my friends and I would have jumped on any reason to get out of class. As for the bigger protests, one can almost see the hand of Goebbels, exploiting what he liked to call the “herd mentality.”
Of all the despicable things the anti-gunners have tried over the years, taking advantage of the naivete and impressionability of kids might very well be the worst yet. You will note that I have not made any derogatory remarks toward David Hogg or any other kid, nor am I about to. After all, they are just kids, many of whom are intelligent and good, but lacking in life experience and wisdom when it comes to political issues. My quarrel is with the sleazy adults who are using them. It will be quite a crash for David Hogg when he is no longer useful, and his fifteen minutes of fame comes to an end. I feel badly for him.
The fact of the matter is that, when it comes to preventing crime, gun control simply does not work. Just look at Chicago and Baltimore, both of which have very strict gun laws. Then, we have London, a city which has more firearms restrictions than most cities in the Free World. Despite that, the murder rate in London so far this year exceeds that of New York City. True, a lot of the murders are done by stabbing, bludgeoning, etc.; but, in the end, the victims are still dead. Incredibly, the mayor of London is now considering knife control. I suppose that the Brits will eventually have to cut their meat with spoons.
The statistics on crime are available to the antigunners, and most of them have probably seen them. That means that they are aware that gun laws do not prevent crime. This leads to, at least for me, an inescapable conclusion. Their goal is not crime prevention. Rather, it is disarming the population to make subjugation easier. True, there are probably people out there who, because of what they’ve seen on television and the Internet, actually think that gun laws will stop crime, but the bigshots of the antigun movement know better.
I find myself frightened by those who don’t care about gun laws because they don’t think they will be affected by them. “They won’t ban my hunting rifle,” they blissfully state. That’s probably what they said in Britain and Australia, too. If they can ban your neighbor’s AR-15, they can ban your 30.06 as well.
I would like to close with a word or so about the nutty weather we have been having. It seems as though winter will just not let go. As I am writing this, despite a couple of warm days, there are snow flurries in the forecast. I’m starting to wonder if the groundhog meant six more MONTHS of winter!
