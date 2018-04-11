Last month 17 people were fatally shot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. by a former student. Some of the students at the school that day have become active participants in a call for gun control. The Parkland students are being called Survivors, and they are, but let’s not allow that to mask what else they are, kids.
The Parkland kids don’t have any special knowledge regarding guns or school safety and because they’re young, they’re particularly vulnerable to manipulation. They haven’t had the time to learn things for themselves. Like all of us at that age, they have to rely upon what they’re told by teachers (who also control their grades), celebrities, athletes, rappers and leftists masquerading as journalists. In short, traumatized children are not a fount of wisdom. It’s appropriate to allow them a time of incivility toward those who disagree with their manipulators, but it’s ridiculous to advance their opinions in any substantive policy debate regarding school safety and the Second Amendment.
As proof positive of this fact, let’s ask why the Parkland kids call for gun control as opposed to arming teachers and resource officers. A month after the Parkland killings, a 17-year-old student using an illegally possessed 9-mm handgun opened fire inside Great Mills High School in Maryland. How many casualties do you think there were? Seventeen? No. Ten? No. Five? No. Two people were shot before the incident was stopped. Did it stop because it was illegal for the 17-year-old to possess a handgun? No. Was it stopped because it’s illegal to shoot people? No. It was stopped because a school resource officer shot the 17-year-old before he could shoot anyone else.
But if there were no guns at all, if all of them were confiscated, the Parkland manipulators might have the kids say, there couldn’t be any shootings. Let’s assume such a confiscation was possible and that even criminals turned their guns in. No guns might make things even worse. First, good guys wouldn’t be able to defend themselves or others because they would obey the law. Second, pretend the same criminals who refuse to follow the “don’t kill people” law would for some magical reason follow the “turn in the guns” law. Go ahead, pretend it. What would happen?
On September 11, 2001, 19 terrorists hijacked four airplanes using box cutters. Once in control of the planes, they flew two into the World Trade Center and one into the Pentagon, killing almost 3,000 people. Since terrorists are among the biggest believers in gun control, no guns were used or carried. Just box cutters.
But that’s a bunch of well-trained terrorists and a ridiculous example, right? The school shooters in this country are impulsive “lone wolf “ young teens and twenty-somethings and incapable of that type of pre-planning and coordination. Really?
For three weeks in March, a 23-year-old serial bomber terrorized Austin, Texas before blowing himself up. Before he died, his bombs killed two people and injured three others. Like the uni-bomber and the Boston Marathon bombers, there is literally no way to defend yourself.
As the Parkland and other kids mature, Rimersburg Rules is sure most of them will realize in the real world there are no easy answers. They’ll learn that decisions made emotionally are almost always the wrong ones. They’ll understand the need to identify the cause of a problem before deciding upon the cure. They’ll learn that actions have unintended consequences and can make a bad problem even worse. They’ll learn that authority figures in their lives sometimes have their own agendas and will use others to accomplish them.
As adults, our job is to make sure they get the chance, not let anti-gun zealots play Russian roulette with school kids’ lives. It’s time to arm volunteer teachers as does the Harrold Independent School District in Texas.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph M. Lewis the author of “Separation of Church and State” and “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate.”]
