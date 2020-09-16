Dear Gayle,
My brother keeps trying to push his political candidate on me. I don’t know if I will even be voting this year, but if I do, it will not be for his guy. I’ve told him a vote is secret, and I won’t be discussing mine, but he can tell we have differences about who’s running. How do I get him to stop trying to get me to change my vote?
— Bugged Voter
Dear Bugged,
Evidently your brother has a great passion for his political favorite. He may be pushing you this hard because he also cares about you. Nonetheless, it is highly annoying to have to listen continually to arguments that you already know will not change your mind. It may also be that your brother knows this, too, but wants to punish you for the vote he knows that you will cast in November. If this is the case, he knows his urgings bug you, so he does it. Does he show this same level of enthusiasm when he is talking politics with others, or just with you? That should tell you which of the above scenarios is more likely to be true.
A passion for politics is second only to a passion for another person for getting us into problems. If you normally have a sound relationship with your brother, do not allow this time-limited issue to get in the way of that. If his candidate wins in November, you are likely to hear far less out of him regarding the election. If his candidate loses, you are probably going to hear more as the criticisms will always be available throughout the next four years, but even that can be weathered. Still, until this all dies down to a manageable level, my best advice is to not plan any extended fishing trips with the man for a while.
Dear Gayle,
My ex-husband’s new wife is really getting on my nerves and I can’t tell if she’s doing this on purpose, or if she’s just not thinking about what she’s doing before she does it. We’ve all tried for the sake of my son to attend his games and other events together. It’s harder now to have such things, but we were all recently at a park where my son was having a great time on the equipment, and his step-mother kept calling out, “way to go, Babe,” and “be careful, Babe,” and other things a mom would say, but not a step-mother in front of the mom. Then she would tell me things about my son that I already know, of course, I’m his mother. She talked like she was the mother and I was just some stranger there at the park. I even thought that she might be doing it on purpose just to bug me. I got so sick of it I wanted to yell, “Shut up already.” I didn’t do that, but now I feel frustrated that I didn’t say anything to her. Should I have?
— Had Enough
Dear Enough,
Given what you say that you would have said to her, it is probably just as well that you said nothing. If we look deeply at her behavior, we can see that she may be feeling insecure in her new role as a step-mother, and may be over-doing it as a reaction to that discomfort. Or maybe she thinks that this is what a step-mother does. Then again, she might also be trying to get to you. Has she ever tried at other times to irritate you into an overreaction of your own? If you ever decide to address this irritant with her, do understand that she may continue it anyway, and if she is doing it on purpose, she will do so especially hard if she knows that it has been bothering you. A possible response from you that would not be as likely to make things worse and might even improve the situation would be if, every few times she calls out or says to your son, “way to go.” you would say, “yep, he’s quite a kid, isn’t he?” She would believe that you have no problem with what she is saying. If she means nothing by it, the level will not change. If she was trying to irritate you, it just may stop sooner.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]