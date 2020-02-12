Puppy Love and Beyond
Since Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and love is in the air, I just thought I would take a moment to probe at some of the meanings of love and the many ways it affects our lives.
As far back as I can remember, I have been plagued with “puppy love,” and it is just so unfair for a little kid who is not even old enough for kindergarten to be a victim of Cupid’s arrows. What is the purpose of it all? Is it that our biology is so strong that it propels us into romance from the cradle to the grave regardless of practicality? Or does the “puppy love” serve other purposes in our personal development, health and maturity that makes all those broken hearts worth it?
We tend to think of “falling in love” solely in terms of that long-time search for Mr. or Mrs. Right, believing all the heartaches will one day culminate in that one forever-after love, and that’s it. Game over. Technically it is, but then why does puppy love start as early as age three or hang around after age 90? What about all the mini crushes and attractions in between? Surely, there is more to this love business than meets the eye.
The most common types of love are Philia (family love), Eros (romantic love), and Agape (God’s love).
From a Christian perspective, God created humans to love and to love him in return. (The angels just weren’t good enough company.) People rebelled, so God sent his only son, Jesus, to redeem the fallen world out of love for us.
As a point of interest, fairy tale endings bear a strong resemblance to the Christian view of eternal love. Fairy tales typically end with the handsome prince rescuing the fair maiden from the evil villain and whisking her off to his castle in the clouds to live happily ever after. The Bible teaches that Christians are the Bride of Christ and that at the second coming of Christ, “We which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.” 1 Thessalonians 4:17. The medieval scholars who wrote these fairy tales were well-versed in the Bible, so I am sure this analogy did not escape them.
There are plenty of examples of how love makes the world go around.
- Love brings the next generation into the world.
- Love for family and friends keeps us going in the good times and the bad times.
- Love for your pet.
- Love for your work.
- Love (passion) for your dreams.
- Love for beauty enables us to enjoy the world around us.
- Love of all kinds helps keep us mentally and emotionally balanced.
Love affects our daily lives more than we realize. It is the chief motivator behind most of what we do. Even when we go grocery shopping we tend to buy foods we love and the products and brands we love.
So what is attraction made of? Looks, intelligence, talent, character, personality, humor and achievement? Biology plays a big role, but it is not just biology. Good looks alone do not equal attraction. I remember reading a story in one of the e-harmony books about a couple who were matched on every compatibility level, but they were not attracted to each other.
This leads us to the question of what our souls are made of. Fire and air perhaps? Is there a fountain of iridescent, sparkling water that dances and sings somewhere in heaven from which drops are sprinkled on our souls? We can continue to speculate, but the magic ingredient that goes into that formula called “romance” is likely to remain one of God’s little secrets.
So, a spark of divine fire seems to be needed to touch off an attraction, but now the task is to find out how the attraction is distributed in our personalities and to what degree. We know there are degrees of attraction. Some people you think are good looking but that’s it, there may be a flash or attraction, but it quickly grows cold, then there are attractions that grow as you get to know someone.
Is unrequited love a waste of time? What about those celebrity crushes we all suffer from during our lifetime, probably forty or fifty apiece? Most celebrity crushes do not stand the test of time. You look back on some of them and wonder whatever was I thinking, then there are others who still strike an affectionate chord in your heart.
Love can inspire us like nothing else can. A love won or lost has inspired many a poem, book, song, play and painting that has gone on to give great beauty to the world. Perhaps you are not an artist, but you would like to express your affection for your hero/heroine by supporting their favorite charity. Think of all the people whose lives can be changed for the better just because you had a silly bout of childhood puppy love once upon a time. Perhaps Cupid is a little smarter than we think. Love does make the world go around.
Happy Valentine’s Day!