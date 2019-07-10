It’s official. After stating his report was his final word on the Trump Russia witch hunt, Robert Mueller has agreed to testify before the Democrat-controlled Judiciary Committee on July 17, 2019.
Republicans on the committee should ask, Mr. Mueller:
• Was it always your intention to testify, despite your protestations to the contrary?
• Did you or your staff discuss your testimony with the Democrats on this committee?
• Would you agree that it is important for a prosecutor to be unbiased and to appear to be unbiased toward the object of his investigation?
• Isn’t it a fact you appointed at least seven investigators to your Russia investigation staff, including Andrew Weissmann, Aaron Zebley and Jeannie Rhee, who have donated thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates and the Democratic National Committee, including Hillary Clinton?
• Isn’t it a fact you appointed Andrew Weissmann to your staff even though he attended Hillary Clinton’s election-night party at the Javits Center in New York City?
• Isn’t it a fact you appointed Aaron Zebley to your staff even though he represented Justin Cooper, the man who set up Hillary Clinton’s bathroom email server and who admitted to destroying Clinton devices with a hammer?
• Isn’t it a fact you appointed Jeannie Rhee to your staff even though she represented the Clinton Foundation in a 2015 racketeering case and Hillary Clinton herself in a lawsuit seeking access to her private emails?
• Isn’t it a fact that the Department of Justice has hundreds of career prosecutors, inside the department, who are NOT tainted by political connections?
• Why didn’t you fill your staff with the highly trained career prosecutors from the Department of Justice instead of appointing the Democrat political appointees and Clinton operatives you did appoint?
• Again, to be clear, is it or is it not important for a prosecutor to be unbiased and to appear to be unbiased toward the object of his investigation?
• Why did your report state, “if we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” instead of “we could not find sufficient evidence to prove the crime of obstruction of justice?”
• Who wrote that part of the report, you or one of the Democratic activists on your staff?
• In your entire career, have you ever, or do you know of any prosecutor who ever used the “if we had had confidence that (the accused) clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” burden of proof? If so, who and when?
• Since the scope of your authority was to investigate ANY links or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the Trump campaign, not necessarily the President, why is the President the only one you singled out for your newly created “clearly did not” standard?
• Did you or your staff intend for your report to be used as a political weapon against the President as opposed to stating your findings?
• Why didn’t you disclose the biased text messages between FBI officials Lisa Page and Peter Strock when you transferred them out of your investigation?
• Why didn’t your team mark the location of Grand Jury material in your report as the Attorney General requested since it is illegal to release that information to the public?
• Did you intentionally do this in an attempt to force the Attorney General to release only the parts of the report you wanted released, or to force the Attorney General to release a summary, which you then intended to criticize, even though your office forced him to release a summary?
• Did any member of your staff ever discuss any aspect of this investigation with any Democrat member of Congress, Congressional Staffer or media person?
• Final question. Do you believe there is anyone in the United States, including your supporters, who believe you, your investigators or your investigation was free from either bias or the appearance of bias?”
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]