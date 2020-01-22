In the last ten years or so we started a winter family tradition of listening to old-time radio dramas by candlelight. This tradition helps to burn off any gloom or bleakness that may immediately follow the holidays making the winter months cozy and bright.
Despite the plethora of entertainment choices in every form and type of media, the theater of the mind still retains a firm grip on its niche. In fact, the explosion of audio books has recently spawned the popularity of full-scale audio dramas, bringing them into the mainstream of our consciousness once again.
Today, I think it is difficult for us to grasp the fact that radio was once as popular as television and the internet. It was the first media to reach audiences of mass proportions. Radio studios played major roles in the 1930s and ‘40s movies. Versions of Hollywood movies were produced for radio and many times Hollywood characters from radio found their way into films. A majority of early television shows started on the radio: favorites like “Father Knows Best,” “The Adventures of Superman,” “The Ed Sullivan Show” and many more.
Radio dramas were much easier to produce than an entire motion picture and during the Golden Age of radio, these dramas could reach even more people than they could fit into a movie theater. The marketing potential of the medium was massive. Audio versions of famous books or plays could be a testing ground for potential films or a way to cash in on an audio version of a successful film. It was a win-win situation for the Hollywood studios.
The discovery of radio waves and the development of radio transmitters began around the late 1800s. The first practical use of radio was to transmit messages from ships at sea to land and to each other. The development of the commercial potential in radio was slowed during World War I when all radios were commandeered by the American military. It was not until Nov. 2, 1920 when radio broadcasted the results of the presidential election that everyone realized a new form of media had been born. The popularity of radio continued to grow rapidly throughout the 20s, 30s and 40s until it was finally overtaken by television in the 1950s.
A quick Google search of “List of old time radio programs” will bring you to Wikipedia land where you will encounter an alphabetical list of all the programs produced during America’s Golden Age of Radio.
Radio shows continued to be widely produced throughout the 1950s, but the handwriting was on the wall. The public preferred the visual medium of television. On Sept. 30, 1962, radio officially waved the white flag of surrender as several of its most popular dramas aired their final episodes. But radio wasn’t dead.
For decades the use of the audio-only format for drama lay dormant as political talk shows, sporting events, and oldie music channels became synonymous with radio. There were a few isolated dramas. A few for kids and a few produced by Christian ministries like “Unshackled.” When I was a child radio, dramas were a novelty, something you didn’t hear everyday.
The show that really gave radio dramas a big boost in the 1990s was “Focus on the Family’s” production of “Adventures in Odyssey.” It became huge with Christian families. My brother was one of the show’s devoted fans who would never miss an episode. I was more of a casual listener. At the ministry’s headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colo., they have built a mini “Adventures in Odyssey” theme park/center in honor of the program. Radio dramas still had the power to capture imaginations.
The medium of radio gave our major media companies their start: NBC, ABC and CBS all made the transition from the airwaves to television production.
Radio gave job opportunities to voice actors who were not considered dashing or glamorous enough to play the roles in a visual medium. Age was less of a factor for performers. Comedian Fanny Brice won fame for playing the five-year-old Baby Snooks, a role she continued to perform until her sudden death in 1951 at the age of 59.
For the first few weeks of January we listen to our radio dramas and comedies by the brilliant glowing light of the Christmas tree, then we transition to battery candles and all kinds of little knickknacks that glow. Alternative lighting just seems to add a special touch to the atmosphere. The appeal of listening to mysteries in the dark adds some chills and thrills to the experience.
Audio dramas are starting to make a comeback. People have been saturated with moving pictures and it is not so much of a novelty anymore. Audio has become a haven from the kaleidoscope of flashing images that continually bombard our senses.
Audio books have proven themselves to be more convenient to the consumer than the written word and now audio book dramas have caught on as an advanced way to experience literature. For an art form that has been so dramatically eclipsed for the last sixty years, it sounds like “Radio” dramas are indeed making a comeback.