Most years, we would have had a head start on a summer’s tan by now. This year, I think that a fine patina of mold is the best that we can hope for. As the Brits would say, “Corrrr, this rain is gettin’ chronic.”
Settle down. This isn’t the first cool and cloudy Memorial Day we’ve faced. In fact, I cannot remember one from my childhood that was truly sunny and warm.
Some of this may have to do with my extended family’s fondness for holding the first picnic of the year at Mahoning Dam. Remember, this was in the bad old days when bodily functions were taken care of in pit toilets, the forest was primeval and your parents drove a Conestoga wagon.
Okay, that’s something of an exaggeration, but you see where I’m going with this.
Winters were colder and snowier on a regular basis. That’s a fact. It took the land and water longer to warm up in the springtime.
Naturally, the best place to have a picnic in May was under the trees near a stream-fed reservoir. We all wore light jackets for most of the day. My mother was one part saint and one part laundry wizard when it came to removing mustard stains from our sleeves.
If you haven’t visited the Mahoning Dam picnic area in recent years, you would be shocked by its modernity now. The roads are paved, even the one leading to the base of the dam. On the hillside, the trees have been thinned to give a bit more sunlight and the toilets are of the composting kind.
Back in the ‘60s, there were no play areas, because what more could a kid desire than being out in God’s own creation? If we could find a level and empty spot, we could always play whiffleball if Dad remembered to put the bat and balls in the trunk.
If we were whiffleless, we could always walk down the dirt road to the base of the dam, and then walk back up again. In terms of entertainment value, that qualifies as lame. On the other hand, you seldom saw a truly chubby kid.
But, of course, you don’t have a picnic for its entertainment value. It’s all about the food, isn’t it?
Hot dogs, hamburgers, appropriate rolls, ketchup, yellow mustard and pickle relish were all that you saw near the grill. Artisanal sausages and breads hadn’t been invented yet, and mango chutney was something you read about in a Rudyard Kipling story but had never actually seen.
Cheese on your burger? You had a choice of yellow American, or yellow American. The fancier family members topped it with grainy brown mustard because Dijon was not mainstream.
There were always potato salad and macaroni salad, made according to some time-honored recipe committed to memory. Nobody watched their carbs or spoke of pasta salad with hushed reverence.
Because we were kids, we were spoiled rotten with the latest snack food on the market, Cheez Curls. It was the wondrous Atomic Age, and nobody raised an eyebrow at the suspicious radioactive-orange cheese powder that worked its way into your skin and onto the light switches at home.
As a special treat, bless her heart, my grandmother always brought fresh plums, the first of the season. But they had traveled all the way from California and were of those roadworthy varieties that never softened. We ate them anyway because Grandma thought they were a special treat.
If Grandpa and Grandma McGregor brought the drinks, you could count on RC Cola, 7-Up and Squirt, my grandfather’s favorites. There was always a hefty jug of Kool-Aid, too. No one knew about the erstwhile dangers of the food dyes in it, and most of us grew up kind of normal anyway, barring the odd twitch and snarl now and then.
Dessert was always pie — apple pie, cherry pie or rhubarb pie. It didn’t matter what kind of fruit was in it, I seldom ate it because I didn’t care for the rim crust. After being yelled at for wasting it, I developed a technique of hiding it in my cheek like a chipmunk and then spitting it out when nobody was looking.
And now you know why I think that kids are some of the smartest people I know.
Other than that manky piecrust, life was good at a picnic. We ate ourselves into a coma, took a short and shivery nap, walked down to the dam and back, ate some more and then went home. Depending on the day of the week that Memorial Day fell on, we might catch our favorite television show before going to bed.
On the other hand, Memorial Day always falls on a Monday now. This makes it easier to plan out your school and work week. Still, we have lost a little of that mid-week surprise, a day off that made you feel a little like you were playing hooky.
This coming Monday, whether you are serving a burger topped with yellow American cheese or some foodie-hipster concoction featuring bubbling goat cheese that came all the way from a single cave in the French Pyrenees, don’t forget the real reason we celebrate the holiday.
It’s not about the food and the weather. It is about those men and women who served or are serving in the U.S. military. Freedom doesn’t come cheap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.