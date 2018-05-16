I am having one of those days. I’m staring at a fresh blank word-processing document and I don’t have a clue as to what I should write about. We may be in for a bumpy ride.
It is probably just a case of fluff between my ears. I can’t help but think that our chronic overcast skies and intermittent rain drizzles have something to do with it, along with changes in barometric pressure.
Nothing seems to be helping today. I usually spring out of bed between 6 and 6:30 in the morning, ready to go forth and conquer after I’ve had my first cup of coffee. Alas, not today.
Ah. I didn’t take my vitamins. Those usually help.
Or maybe a bit of exercise. There’s nothing like a bit of stretching and lifting of light weights to get your blood flowing … .
Okay, there’s 20 minutes gone from my life, and I’m still trying to crash a noon deadline here. I have written 163 words, with 600 or 700 to go. I could cave in and write about our cold and rainy spring, but I think we have all had quite enough of that.
This, dear readers, is a peek inside the writing process. Most of the time, the words flow like milk and honey. Some days, they are slow as molasses in January, to use a favorite saying of Mildred Hindman.
Mrs. Hindman was my fourth-grade teacher back when the New Bethlehem Primary School was shiny-new and called the New Bethlehem-South Bethlehem Elementary School. Upon adult reflection and hindsight, that must have cost a small fortune to print on official letterhead.
Mrs. Hindman was an excellent teacher, one of the old guard that my Grandpa Kerr belonged to. If you had one of them as a teacher, there was no question as to who was in charge.
I’m sure she was a nice lady, but I was a little afraid of her. All the same, my year with her taught me that even textbooks can be wrong.
It was a misprint in our spelling book that caused the small uproar. The word was “snowball,” but somebody in Houghton Mifflin’s composing room missed a key. My classmates and I learned to spell “showball” instead.
“Showball? Seriously? Showball?” she said, with that kind of derision that only a veteran schoolteacher can spit into a class’s face. Her eyebrows were clearly visible above the rims of her eyeglasses.
Dear readers, you have not lived unless you have faced the wrath and derision of a teacher after spelling that in front of Mildred Hindman. Of course, we were not quite innocent. Fourth-graders are famous for shrugging and being feckless in general.
“I don’t know. Maybe it’s something I never heard of before, because I’m just a kid. It’s in the book, so I’ll spell it that way.”
This. This was the beginning of wisdom. It was 1965, and people of my generation were being encouraged to question authority.
The world tilts and rattles a little bit when you realize that there may be errors in a school book. If you can’t trust Houghton Mifflin to tell the truth, what else is there? I mean, maybe gravity doesn’t really work after all.
I’ve read thousands of books since then, and there are typographical errors everywhere. They used to be relatively rare, but they are increasingly common. None shakes me up quite like “showball,” though.
You will sometimes find a typo in my own writing. I’m not perfect, type really fast and misplace my trust in other people’s eyes. The print-media business is a fast-moving train these days, and there may not be time to correct every single typo.
And you can’t always trust your spell checker, either, sometimes referred to as “speel chucker” on a bad day. If you send text messages, you know how unreliable the autocorrect function can be, too. Mrs. Hindman would have hated them.
In a relative sense, “showball” was minor. Autocorrect’s tendency to replace “New Bethlehem” with “now barfing” is outrageous. That, dear readers, is a true story.
If it were honest, autocorrect would shrug and say, “I don’t know. Look it up yourself.”
I now have a sneaking suspicion that spell checker and autocorrect were invented by a class of fourth-graders. The random fecklessness fits.
