Christmas is a season for gratitude and reflection. Rimersburg Rules has been thinking some random thoughts and decided to subject you to them.
• What’s the story with the Christmas tree shortage? In the late fall we read somewhere on the internet about a Christmas tree blight and tree shortages, but didn’t give it much thought. Every year the wife and I buy a tree from the local Lions club. We went a week earlier than usual and they didn’t have a single tree. Not one, sold out! So we went to Home Depot and again, tree desolation. There were only five trees left, all pretty pathetic. We chose the best of the lot and coughed up $35 for the privilege. After our magnificent — blue and silver only, with candy canes, same every year — tree trimming, we placed the star and went to bed. Soon we were awakened and it wasn’t “Up on the rooftop, Click, click, click,” it was “Down on the first floor, slide, crash, boom.”
Our pal Rover, a rough-haired rescue collie, grabbed one of the low lying candy canes and knocked the tree over. One of our increasingly hard-to-find “silver only” bulbs was smashed. Rover held his head low, the very picture of contrition, so we limited ourselves to a “no, bad dog.” He cowered briefly and will get a new nyla bone, a new stuffed animal and a bag of beef jerky from Santa.
Tough year to be a Christmas tree.
• Chris Matthews, host of MSNBC’s “Hardball” is suggesting that since Robert Mueller can’t prove anything against President Trump, he’ll threaten the President’s children with prosecution unless ... wait for it, President Trump resigns. Many outlets have reported that’s what Mueller did to General Flynn — threaten to prosecute Flynn’s son unless Flynn pled to lying. “Do what you’re told or the kid gets one in the noggin!”
If you think this whole investigation tastes like it was cooked up by a bunch of Chilean Generals, well ...
• Meanwhile on our southern border, Democratic Representatives Jimmy Gomez and Nanette D. Barragán led a group of illegal aliens in Tijuana past U.S. guards and through the border gates recently.
That Pogo really knew what he was talking about, eh?
• After boycotting the NFL last year over the kneelers, we’re in full relapse mode and fanatical about the Steelers. What surprises us is just how good the Steelers are. Yes, their record is mediocre and their mistakes have been maddening. But think back on their play in the games they lost. For the most part they were clearly the better team and often dominated their opponents before managing to hand them the game. Rules attributes much of this to the overpowering Steelers offensive line, in our opinion the best in football, especially in run blocking. Le’Veon Bell who? Much of the credit for this lies with the Steelers’ brilliant decision to offer Offensive Line Coach Mike Munchak a big raise to stay. And their ability to draft and acquire amazing wide receivers. Where do all these guys come from?
The Steelers will win the Super Bowl this year. You heard it here first.
• A close friend of Italian heritage invited us to the Feast of the Seven Fishes, the second time we have been so honored. The Feast of the Seven Fishes is part of the Italian-American Christmas Eve celebration originating in Southern Italy, where it is called The Vigil (La Vigilia). The celebration commemorates the wait, the Vigilia di Natale, for the midnight birth of the baby Jesus. The exclusive seafood menu reflects the observance of abstinence from meat until the feast of Christmas Day itself. The meal typically consists of seven different seafood dishes and according to the Catholic Church, represents the seven Sacraments of the Church and the Seven Deadly Sins.
Rules is putting on the feed bag. Merry Christmas.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules.]
