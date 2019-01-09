It’s Monday morning and I have to complete a column for The L-V by noon. That’s all well and good, but I don’t have any ideas for a complete column. It’s just a warning for you, dear reader, that this is just going to be some random thoughts from the past week.
It’s that time of the year when candidates for public offices think about filing official papers and collecting names on their petitions. The number of names required varies with the office, running from 100 registered voters to just 10 for some of the local offices. It’s local elections this time around, so be prepared to see petitions for offices like borough councils, some district magistrates, county commissioners, and judges.
Judicial races for district judges and the judge for Court of Common Pleas appear to be attracting the largest amount of attention and it’s still early. Whie the salary and benefits are probably attractive for many people, the jobs require the necessary education and a particular skill set.
One of the most interesting races may be Clarion County Court of Common Pleas. Judge James Arner has indicated he will not run again and one of the candidates is District Attorney Mark Aaron. Mark is a long-time DA and cannot run for two positions, so he will be leaving that office at the end of the year. State law sets the salary of DA as $1,000 less than the salary for judge.
With robust races also expected for the other two Clarion County district magistrate positions, sign makers, trinket producers, newspapers, radio stations, and other media outlets are no doubt eagerly awaiting advertising opportunities generated by so many candidates. Let the journey begin and be prepared to be asked to put up a few signs in your yard.
While we are talking about something happening this spring, on a national level some people are focused on 2020. For some, the last campaign never ended.
Expect the “new normal” for the next few years to include endless ideas tossed out to see what sticks to the wall.
Speaking of the wall, if one is actually completed, I see where a steel wall is being suggested in place of a concrete wall. If we must have a wall instead of better border enforcement, maybe we should look at building it of recycled plastic. Just look at all of the plastic showing up in the oceans. For some reason it was never recycled and it certainly won’t disappear.
Here’s what they could do. Collect all of the plastic drink bottles and all discarded plastic from the United States and anyone willing to contribute from the oceans (maybe Aquaman is not busy since he is done with his movie) and place it by the border. We would have to build a frame of course. Next, we would have to melt it and pour the plastic into the frame or mold.
It probably wouldn’t be difficult to melt the plastic because it’s so hot by the border. The frame would have to allow for a wide wall, one that is dense and smooth enough to hold off caravans and be slippery enough to prevent climbing.
We could have national collections of plastic bottles and groups could then send it all to the border central office. You could also probably mail them to the White House, but I’m not sure that would be appreciated. I’m sure the White House could contribute many Diet Coke bottles.
Problem solved. Mission accomplished.
A plastic wall would also provide something that so far no one else has provided. With so many clear pop bottles and water bottles, you would probably be able to see through the wall.
Transparency at last.
