The genies of decade’s old sex smears and intimidation and violence as political weapons have been left out of the bottle and they’re not likely to get put back in any time soon. While “Progressives” and Democrats are primarily responsible, Establishment Republicans bear part of the blame as well.
Before the mid-term election, columnist Marc A. Thiessen praised Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell was the victim of some nut who approached him and his wife in a Kentucky restaurant, haranguing him with cries of “traitor.” Not so long ago, Thiessen claims, “it was Tea Party conservatives” who were calling McConnell a traitor to the GOP. Thiessen points out that McConnell’s tactical efforts in the Senate led to, among other things, the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Therefore, conservatives owe McConnell “an apology.”
Rimersburg Rules’ response to Thiessen is, “One cheer for Mitch.”
Yes, McConnell was and is tactically brilliant in the Senate, but let’s not forget Mitch is the one who set the stage for the savaging of Justice Brett Kavanaugh with 30-plus years old — probably — sex smears.
In the fall of 2017, four weeks before the Alabama Senate election, The Washington Post published a report where four women claimed Republican Roy Moore, then running for the Senate, pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. Moore denied the allegations, the allegations were 38 years old and were never before made despite the fact that Moore had run five statewide and three countywide political campaigns. We should point out Moore was a critic of Senator McConnell’s.
If this sounds familiar, that’s because its almost exactly the same thing that happened to Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
“I believe the women, yes,” McConnell told reporters, and “I think he should step aside.” McConnell then arranged to pull Moore’s GOP field staff and his funding, leaving him outspent eight to one. As a result, Moore lost to a Democrat in deep red Alabama.
By cooperating with the Democrats in the Roy Moore 38-years-old smears, McConnell and other establishment figures legitimized decades old, previously un-made sex allegations as a legitimate weapon for use against a political opponent. And when those allegations succeeded in turning a Republican Senate seat into a Democratic seat, Mitch thought ... the Democrats would just stop using that weapon? Really? Not only did Mitch hand the Democrats the 30-year-old sex smear weapon, he also shorted himself one vote — Moore’s — when the time came.
It’s hard to feel bad when McConnell is harassed in a restaurant, since he helped get that genie out of the bottle too.
Rules remembers when foreign nationals flying foreign flags stalked and beat American citizens on American streets because they attended political rallies the foreigners opposed. And McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Establishment GOP figures not only failed to demand investigations and defend their fellow citizens, they either said or implied it was the citizens’ fault for attending rallies McConnell, Ryan and other Establishment GOP figures did not approve of — to-wit, Trump’s.
McConnell joined Ryan in condemning the violence at Trump’s events. “All candidates have an obligation to do what they can do to try and provide an atmosphere of harmony, to reduce the violence, to not incite violence, and to make sure that we are appealing to people on their best ideals,” Ryan said, after condemning the violence in a Monday morning radio interview. McConnell joined with Ryan in essentially blaming the victims because they didn’t like their candidate.
Hey Mitch, Rule of Law means you make rules for situations, not for individuals, and you apply the same rules whether or not you like the person in the situation.
So, in response to Mitch’s ordeal at the hands of nuts in a restaurant, Rules says, “Two cheers for Mitch.”
Sometimes it takes a while, but you reap what you sow.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “Separation of Church and State” and “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules.]
