Dear Gayle,
Three months ago, my boyfriend and I broke up. I’m not sure whose idea it was, it seemed like that’s what both of us wanted. There was nothing big behind it. Nobody cheated on anybody. We just both wanted to move on. I’ve been out with a couple of people since then, and I heard that he had. Lately I’ve been wishing I had him back. I don’t know why, and I can’t say what I miss the most, but I just miss him. I told a couple of his friends that I wanted to get back together with him and to let him know but they came back and said he’s doing okay and doesn’t want to get back with me. What can I do to get him to change his mind?
— Missing Him
Dear Missing,
It seems that there is a bit more missing here, starting with your ages. I am assuming that you are both still relatively young. If you are, you are also more likely to go through several relationships before you find “the one.” While you may not recall exactly why the two of you broke up, I am not reading any words that tell me that there is anything still in place that could hold you two together if you started to see each other again. My take on it is that he realizes the two of you are better off seeing others. Sometimes people do break up and then realize that the relationship they had was worth working on to help it work out and sometimes those people get back together, but it is rare, and it does not always work out any better the second time. Neither of you seemed to have thought that your bond was worth working to save back when you broke up, and now only one of you is interested in renewing the relationship. He now knows that you are interested in resuming it, so let it go. If he ever feels that same way, he knows he can contact you. Meanwhile, you may find someone new who makes you ready to let go of any dreams of rekindling things with your earlier boyfriend. Don’t panic. This can all work out fine in time, so give it some.
Dear Readers,
Last week, over a several-hour period in one day, I had encounters with five different strangers who showed momentary acts of kindness toward me. I began to feel as though I had slipped through a worm hole into a renaissance of kindness. More recently, I have been encountering little message key-tags, decorative block signs and T-shirt art all focused on being more kind. The most recent encounter — a tank top with the message, “Kindness Matters” — made me start to wonder why we have a need to spread this message. When I was growing up, I thought that being kind was simply expected of everyone. Certainly not everyone back then was kind, but no one would have thought of trying to engender kindness in others by advertising that message on a shirt. No one then was running radio contests awarding $100 to people nominated because they had shown kindness during tough times, or in our case, during a pandemic. Have we been raising children without telling them the benefits of being kind? Are these recent messages designed as a self-correct for a society of “Me First” individuals and now we need a re-set? Maybe we are simply hoping to let everyone in on the basic message that we all do better when we all choose to be kind. I think that, if we notice ourselves being unkind, we need to stop immediately and reverse it. When we notice ourselves being kind, we need to give ourselves a mental pat on the back. If we notice ourselves passing up opportunities to go a bit out of our way to do something good for another, we need to pity ourselves for ignoring a chance that could have done some good for those persons and ourselves. If we notice someone else being unkind, we need to consider acting on that, if possible.
Dear Gayle,
I seem to get angry a lot anymore. It doesn’t take much for me to snap at people. Usually they don’t deserve it, but it comes out of me before I can even think about it. Is there anything I can do about this?
— Always Mad
Dear Mad,
It sounds as though you are deeply frustrated. Frustration is probably the most overwhelmingly common negative emotion out there, simply because there is the greatest chance for creating it. The reaction we have to either anger or frustration look about the same, so frustrated people think that they must be angry. Here’s the difference: frustration is the emotion created when something is negatively affecting our self, yet we believe that we have little or no control over it. Anger is what we experience when there is something causing a negative impact on others or on society as a whole and we would like it to be changed. The only reason the difference between those two concepts matters is for self- assessment. What is the biggest thing going on in your life that you dislike, but feel powerless to change? Identify that and make an appointment with a counselor who can help you to also identify what options you have and how to live with the consequences of acting — or not acting — on any of those where this situation is concerned. I wish you well.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]