Those out there in my age group probably remember a television show called “The Life of Riley.” That’s where this month’s title comes from, as it was a saying Chester Riley, played by William Bendix, used a lot. In these times, he would find many opportunities to make use of it. Let’s look at some.
We’ll start with the notion of reparations. Democrats, whose party once staunchly defended slavery, are saying that African Americans should be paid for the slavery endured by their ancestors. How revoltin’ is that? In my own case, my ancestors didn’t reach these shores until long after slavery was abolished. Yet, Democrats feel that I should pay for something in which neither I nor my ancestors played a part. Pretty revoltin’.
Even more ridiculous is the notion of reparations for gay couples. I must admit that I don’t fully understand this one, but some leading Dems are for it. As near as I can glean, payments would be made to gays for all the years their marriages were prohibited. Who comes up with this stuff?
An apparent cornerstone in the Democrat platform is free college for everyone. They don’t bother to say how they would pay for this. Also, what about the countless people who are struggling under the burden of student loan debt? Will they do something for them? Once again, who will pay? If you guessed taxpayers, you are right, but what happens when they run out of money?
Elizabeth Warren, the phony Native American, has come right out and said that, if she’s in charge, and you like your health plan, you will not be able to keep it. At least, she is straightforward about it. She believes that we should all be forced into a government health care plan. There would be no options. Once again, paying for it is a bit of a mystery.
A probable scenario would, I think, look something like this: After a certain age, you would no longer be able to procure medical care. The attitude would be that you’ve lived long enough, and should now get out of the way. Eventually, other categories would be included in the “let them die” group. It would have to happen, for purely financial reasons.
This is one of the many evils of Socialism. Look at the United Kingdom. They are already letting babies die and attempting to force abortions on those who don’t want them by court order. I will never understand how any American can support such a system. I wonder if “Fauxcahontas” includes herself in the plan. Seems sort of doubtful.
I wish that the advocates of Socialism would provide one example, just one, of where it has worked to the benefit of the average citizen, creating the Utopia it promises, while preserving life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The fact of the matter is that there is always an elite class, and Socialism’s current proponents figure that they will be part of that.
One must wonder where the money for all of these freebies is going to come from. Socialism, of course, destroys the incentive to work and produce. If nobody works, but just sits around waiting for a check, where will the tax money come from? Since most Socialists have little time for religion, they surely don’t expect God to provide the funds. After all, religion just gets in their way.
Now, to take a different turn. The amount of litter, including actual household garbage, strewn along our roads and streams, as well as in our woods is incredible. What kind of hog would take kitchen garbage out and dump it along a road or stream? That is absolutely, positively revoltin’.