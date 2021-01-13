Rimersburg Rules is a Trump supporter who agreed with the Republican objections to select state electoral college vote certifications on Jan. 6, but not the claim that the Vice President could have acted unilaterally. Objectors failed to obtain a majority in both Houses to reject the votes of enough states to win, therefore, Joe Biden is legally President.
Rules also opposed the occupation of the nation’s Capitol, but can’t help noting the same people who praised the teachers’ take-over of the State Capitol in Wisconsin and apologized for the riots and assaults this summer and during Trump’s inaugural, condemn the same conduct now.
By Feb. 20, 2011 leftist protestors had initiated a days-long physical occupation of the State Capitol building in Madison, Wis., objecting to Republican legislation. The New York Times Steven Greenhouse gushed, “Someday the ruckus here might be remembered as the Pizza-Powered People’s Uprising.” No one was shot by police.
Ruckus.
In June of this year, Black Lives Matter protesters took over a six-block “police-free” district of Seattle and proclaimed it CHAZ, the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. Asked how long the occupation would continue, Mayor Jenny Durkan replied, “I don’t know. We could have a summer of love!” No one was shot by police.
Summer of Love.
The temporary occupation of the nation’s Capital on Jan. 6 is now referred to not as a “ruckus” or “Summer of Love” but as an “insurrection” that justified shooting and killing an un-armed 14-year Air Force veteran protestor. Don’t expect to see anyone say last Wednesday’s protests were “mostly peaceful” or hear CNN’s Chris Cuomo asking “where’s it say protests have to be peaceful?”
Make no mistake, Rules wants the Jan. 6 occupiers identified, prosecuted and appropriately punished. We have the moral authority to call for such action because we called for the same action after Madison and CHAZ, the leftist media and Democrats do not.
Allegedly, the Jan. 6 protestors were whipped into a frenzy with “lies” of voter fraud. We watched Fox and Chris Wallace either lie or further expose ignorance about vote fraud allegations, claiming they have been decided by courts on substance. They have not. For example, Trump lawyer Cleta Mitchell’s office determined as many as 5,000 votes were cast in the name of Georgia voters who have died. Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger claimed there were only two dead voters, but refused to let Mitchell or anyone else look at his evidence. A decision on substance would require a judge to consider how Mitchell got 5,000 and how Raffensperger got two, and decide which was correct, yet Raffensperger still won’t produce any evidence.
Professor Jonathan Turley wrote in USA Today, “Most of the cases challenging the election were not decided on the merits. Indeed, it seems they haven’t even been allowed for discovery. Instead, they were largely dismissed on jurisdictional or standing grounds or under the ‘laches’ doctrine that they were brought too late. Those allegations need to be conclusively proven or disproven in the interests of the country.”
Essentially, half the country is pointing at the election and screaming “it was stolen,” but rather than giving them a fair hearing, every major institution in the country is either ignoring them or lying or both.
People are sick of the lies and the double standards. We’ve never seen normal people seething over politics like they are now. Recently we attended a gathering where people literally looked like they wanted to jump out of their chairs whenever “the steal” came up. Pent up rage in a large segment of any society is something ignored by leaders at their own peril.
Besides Turley, Senator Ted Cruz tried to point out the need to provide an outlet for what half the country considers righteous rage during his objection speech. You could see many senators roll their eyes at him in derision.
They weren’t rolling their eyes a few hours later.
