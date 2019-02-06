Dear Gayle,
I have been going out to dinner with a friend for some time. I enjoy talking with him when we are out, but he has one habit that annoys me. He will text or talk with other people while we are there. He probably has a lot of other times he could catch up with his brothers or buddies, but he always seems to want to do this in the middle of our time out together. It’s not like somebody phoned him and he takes a couple of minutes to talk, he phones them. It isn’t very often that his phone rings when we are together. Everyone has a cell phone and I know things have changed about what seems rude and what isn’t, but am I wrong to feel hurt when he does this?
— Waiting
Dear Waiting,
I would feel hurt, too. If this were an isolated incident, or just an occasional one, I might be able to overlook it, but from what you are saying, this is an every-time thing and not for any urgent purpose. If he were to do this to me, it would leave me to believe that my conversation was not good enough. I might, however, be wrong to assume that. Some people need to have everything around them be moving at all times. When they themselves cannot move and must stay in their seats, such persons find other ways to have activity. If there were even a momentary lull in a conversation, you and I might simply sit quietly until the next time someone thought of something to say, but these people must fill that void as soon as possible. If your friend picks up his phone to make a call during a conversational lull, this may be what is going on, but if he starts dialing as you are in the middle of telling him about your day, it could be that he does not care about your friendship nearly so much as you do.
Dear Gayle,
It has been driving me batty to see guys running around in even the coldest weather this winter wearing shorts. That seems like a dumb thing to have bugging me, maybe, but it gets to me. What do you think?
— Weather Watcher
Dear Watcher,
I must not be seeing this as much as you do. In fact, I only ever saw it once when a young man was changing my car battery in the cold about six years ago. I asked him about it at the time, and as I recall, he said only that the lower half of his legs never feel that cold no matter how cold it is out, and that he likes the greater sense of freedom the shorts allow him to feel. I wondered if he would still feel that way were he to have to crawl under a car in the snow for any reason. Anyway, when you wrote about this, I remembered him and remembered thinking at the time that he was better covered up than I had been during years of walking to school in the winter with my to-the-knee skirts on. Girls were required to wear dresses or skirts to school back then. The only time pants were allowed was at school dances. We were cold. At least shorts wrap around the upper leg. There will always be fashion trends and personal clothing preferences that stymie us, but men wearing shorts in winter is not one of those for me.
Dear Gayle,
It seems like a lot of people have colds right now. I’ve been shocked by how many times I see people who will cough without covering their mouth. Could you please remind people to think about the rest of us? Thanks.
— Trying to Stay Well
Dear Well,
Good idea. I have even seen someone sneeze without covering up. I thought that doing this was one of those kindergarten basics, right up there with washing our hands after using the restroom, yet I will still occasionally be in a stall when I hear someone leave another stall and head straight for the door without stopping first at the sink. I get tempted at such times to yell, “Hey! Get back here and wash your hands,” but I have yet to do that. Someone once told me that those people might be using their own alcohol-based hand sanitizers, but I never heard the telltale click of the cap, so I doubt it. As for sneezing, we are now being told to sneeze into the crook of your own arm if a tissue is not handy so that the germs are not on our hands. If you do sneeze on your hands, that is still better than sneezing on others, especially if you wash them as soon as possible.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]
