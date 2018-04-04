I went to bed late last night and after I turned out the lights, I thought that there was too much brightness outside the window. It was a reflection of the streetlight on a couple of inches of snow.
Happy belated Easter, everyone.
Fortunately, Easter Sunday itself was sunny if a bit chilly. Wearing a winter coat with open-toed shoes and a light spring dress is what you call your basic odd juxtaposition. On the other hand, this is not the first time this ensemble has appeared in church.
I have vague memories of wearing snow boots to church when I was a little girl. Here’s where we cue up the music and commence a voiceover for a nostalgic tale of, by golly, the real winters we had 50 years ago. The grass never turned green until the Fourth of July, and so on.
Let’s skip all that and talk about what we wore in the olden times.
Men wore what they always wore, with brighter ties and lighter topcoats, perhaps. The females of the species opted for something a little more eye-catching.
In the early ‘60s, Jackie Kennedy was a trend setter, so fashionable young mothers copied her signature pillbox hat. Chic and refreshing as they were, these hats were never basic white or beige. Bright pastels ruled.
Women’s hats are not so much a “thing” as they once were. In fact, if a woman wears a hat at all, it may well be a feminine version of a baseball cap. I’m not a fan of those myself, but they are an improvement over the silk flower-laden platters blocking the view of a child sitting behind them. It was like getting lost in Phipps Conservatory on Sunday morning.
Shoes were lighter in color, perhaps in a shade to match that pillbox hat and a coordinating purse. Oh, and matching gloves, too. It makes me dizzy thinking about all the hoops we had to jump through.
Of course, there were rebels in those days because it was the ‘60s, after all. Radical types wore white shoes on Easter, a shocking breach of etiquette. According to some unwritten rule of the day, you never wore white before Memorial Day and never after Labor Day.
That was a throwback to Victorian and Edwardian times when the social classes didn’t mingle that much. The rich could afford to wear white all year because they had servants to do the cleaning. Upwardly mobile middle class folks contained the mess to the summer months when there was less mud.
And now we reach the part of the discussion that a couple of women in The L-V office dared me to write about a couple of months ago. Yes, Deb and Mary Lou, this is your moment to shine. Take a bow.
The subject was what is known euphemistically as ladies’ foundation garments, specifically garter belts and girdles. Few people wear those anymore, relying on sleek items from Spanx to smooth and control excess womanliness. Whatever you call them, these were essential gear beneath a springtime frock or a winter knit.
In the bad old days before pantyhose were invented, women’s stockings were held up by these little sliding gadgets known as garters, attached to the bottom parts of garter belts and girdles to hold up stockings. By the end of the day, every female had red indentations in her legs which were the exact shape of these doodads.
Okay, I think that is enough for documenting that part of the past. This column is something akin to vintage television’s Family Hour between 7 and 8 p.m. Little children read the newspaper.
Shopping for an Easter dress was serious business. If the family was well-heeled, you made your purchase at one of the local dress shops. If you were a member of an upwardly mobile middle-class family, you might take a Saturday trip to a suburban Pittsburgh shopping center or you thumbed through a catalogue, the original spelling of that word.
The mainstays were Sears, Montgomery Ward and JC Penney. If you aspired to something a little different, there was a boutique-like catalogue, Aldens.
Montgomery Ward fell by the wayside after suffering a lingering death. Aldens was bought out by another company in 1964, publishing its last catalogue in 1985. Sears and Penney’s, the lone survivors, gave up on catalogues 20 years ago and are limping badly.
Back in their heyday, catalogues were a slice of the outside world for small-town kids. We watched television and read Life and Harper’s Bazaar. We considered ourselves worldly.
Dolinda’s shop, located in the storefronts occupied by the Redbank Valley Thrift Shop and Wanda’s restaurant, made a good stab at catering to younger tastes. For something more uptown, you went to Krutzel’s or Mrs. Lerch’s store if you had an afterschool job and aspirations. Or you could pore over one of the catalogues, fill out the order form, give Mom your money and she would write out a check to send along with it.
Most of the time, the clothing fit. If it needed a little tuck or two, Mom had the sewing skills to alter it. Try that with anything bought online these days and you will invent new cuss words.
With that, I will end this week. The ground is warm and last night’s snow will be gone by this evening.
Got garden seeds?
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
