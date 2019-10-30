There seems to be more traffic on the streets of the old hometown these days. When I first returned to the area nearly eight years ago, I went through a period of grieving because the streets seemed to be deserted every day of the week. It got better.
There is seldom a Saturday afternoon now when there isn’t something approaching a mild traffic jam on Broad Street. The ladies working at Uni-Mart on the weekends look a little rushed and harried on those days.
“I don’t know what it is, but we’ve been swamped since first thing this morning.”
The first time I heard that, I decided to just sit in my vehicle and observe traffic for a few minutes. There was a steady flow of motorists heading north and south on Route 28. While a fair amount of them may have been passing through on the way to somewhere else, a lot of them pulled into store parking lots near Uni-Mart.
Granted, I did my unofficial and scientifically unsound research on a Saturday afternoon at the height of summer. But there really do seem to be more people busy going somewhere than there were eight years ago.
Talk to one of the business owners in the downtown, and a lot of them will say that the local economy does seem to be better. People have a little spare cash in their pockets, that disposable income that you might read about in the newspaper. Pocket lint now enjoys some bright jingly company from time to time.
This might not be a bad time to start a small business or buy an existing one in town. But there’s a trick to it. You have to know what you’re doing.
There is no way that I could present a quick and easy tutorial on entrepreneurship within the confines of a weekly column. But the staff of Clarion University’s Small Business Development Center can tell you all about how to start or buy an enterprise and help it thrive.
While talking to one of the center’s staff members the other week, we both agreed that it is one of the best kept secrets in America. Back in the dark ages of my business journalism career, the Small Business Administration received a lot of press at my publication. That same level of coverage isn’t possible in community journalism, but I can try.
Young potential business owners might not read their weekly hometown newspaper, but their parents and grandparents do. That might be you, and here’s a golden opportunity to help your children and grandchildren succeed in business.
The first step, before anybody approaches a bank for a loan or inks a contract, is to head straight to the SBDC. The staff is well-trained in such useful matters as writing a business plan and talking to a bank.
People who have served in the military will often spout odd bits of pithy advice. One thing I remember hearing long ago was, “People don’t plan to fail, they just fail to plan.”
It breaks my heart when I see a new entrepreneur with a bright vision go into business without a solid plan. There is a 20 percent chance that they won’t be in business within one year, a 30 percent chance in the second and a whopping 50 percent by the end of the fifth year. Lack of planning and not enough money to ride out tough times are the usual problems.
Working closely with the SBDC doesn’t make a business failure-proof, but it certainly increases its odds of survival. The cost of getting help from the center is also everyone’s favorite price: free.
The SBDC also offers many one-day seminars around the area, too. These you have to pay for, but they often only cost $25 or so. The staff will also help fill out loan applications, guide an inexperienced business owner through miles of red tape and other things that have slipped my mind in the past 20 years.
We all want our towns to bloom and thrive again. Smoothing the way for new businesses could well start with a trip to the SBDC.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]