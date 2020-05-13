I don’t care if you’re male, female or something else. We are all eagerly awaiting even a temporary reopening of barber shops and hair salons. I thought I’d better explain this week’s title lest you think I’d gone rogue and cut off my ear in imitation of Vincent Van Gogh.
That was the image dancing in my head last week when I’d finally had enough, reached for the scissors and took the first hesitant snip. I can hear Karla, my hairdresser, wailing in despair.
Sorry, hon. I just couldn’t take it anymore.
My locks were getting out of control by the end of January, but I was focusing a bit too much on this scary new virus to do anything about it. I was ready to make an appointment in mid-March, but we know how that turned out.
The Native being the analytical type, I researched the topic and watched several YouTube videos. Still, I dithered for a week or so because I can be an awful chicken at times. Finally, I put on my big-girl shoes and convinced myself that it’s only hair and will grow out — eventually.
Ears don’t grow back by themselves without a lot of surgical help, and nobody wants to end up in the hospital these days. I opted for the relatively safe method of pulling my hair into a ponytail at the top of my head and trimming the ends. This method excavated most of the layers and saved my earlobes.
Any honest woman will admit to doing some clandestine snipping in her younger years, usually at four in the morning after having a fight with her boyfriend. I don’t know what the connection is, but this type of self-mutilation was oddly satisfying when I was 21. At 65 and without a boyfriend for an excuse, not so much.
All things considered, everything turned out pretty well. I had to go back and shorten things up here and there, but I look semi-human again. With enough mousse and gel, nobody notices the odd little puffs at the sides that make me look like a Dutch Boy paint commercial.
I don’t feel bad about having done it. The Internet is full of cartoons and memes on the subject. My favorite is of the guy praying for the end of the quarantine because he appears to be wearing a tumbleweed on his head.
Even people in the media, most broadcasting from home these days, make jokes about it. Anderson Cooper is a good sport and baldly showed one of his mishaps. “Baldly” is the operative word here because he managed to remove most of the hair in one spot.
Of course, the Cuomo brothers have weighed in on the subject, with Chris proudly displaying a wildly elegant mop of curls while taking a swipe at his big brother’s alleged attempts at a DIY haircut.
Erin Burnett was not looking very happy yesterday morning as she delivered the financial news from home. Sure, her hair was longer than it has ever been on camera, but it looked perfectly fine.
Slap on some lipstick and go with it, girl. We’ll look back on this some day and call it “pandemic chic.” Or find your big-girl shoes, throw caution to the wind and give yourself a trim.
In truth, what made me cut my hair was wearing a mask. Yep, I’m one of those people. I’m not quite a fascist about it, but pretty close.
Wearing a mask when I have a head of unruly madwoman hair makes me look like Cousin It from the Addams Family, or Chewbacca, or even a yeti. It’s a look that makes little children cry hysterically.
My mask has to stay. That’s all there is to it. My mask protects the ladies at the convenience store, the checkout personnel at the supermarket, my mom, my brother and anyone else inside a building.
Obviously, my hair had to go. My DIY haircut was disconcerting, but I figure that everyone is in the same boat. And it looks so much better now that I don’t have that lovely helmet effect underpinned with a faux-fur collar.
I wonder how we’re going to manage wearing a mask when the shops and salons reopen. I’ll probably opt for one of those homemade masks using a bandana and two elastic hairbands that loop over the ears. I only have a few N95s and those look weirdly apocalyptic at the best of times.
I don’t know. Maybe this strange brave new world won’t look so bad when we learn to laugh about some things.
Yes, wearing yoga pants at home now qualifies as adulting. Crocs look fine with formal wear. Try on your jeans sometimes because your sweatpants are lying to you.
It’s going to be okay.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]