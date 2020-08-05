A nice leisurely phone call with my daughter always puts me in a better frame of mind. She’s just one of those people, you know.
As we chatted last night, we mused about the ways that people are coping in this strange new world we find ourselves living in. She is deemed an essential worker, and so she interacts with people on a daily basis, mostly on the phone or via the Internet. Cindy has a good sense of what others are doing.
While comparing notes, we were both struck by how people are turning inward in a good way. It’s easy to wail and grouse about how the country is going to the dogs in a handbasket, but most of us are doing kind of okay for now.
Her dad wrote a 20-page essay on the four men who had the most influence on him as he was growing up. And then he took it to the next level and shared it with our grandsons, all on the verge of manhood.
I started keeping my Journal of the COVID Year on Jan. 22. But that’s too introspective, so I’ve started typing up a couple handwritten cookbooks of my mom’s. Some of those recipes have provided good fodder for a column or two and they need to be preserved for future generations.
If the title of my journal/future book sounds vaguely familiar, it’s a takeoff on Daniel Dafoe’s “A Journal of the Plague Year.” It was written shortly after London experienced a deadly outbreak of bubonic plague in the mid-1600s.
People are the same wherever and whenever you go.
In turn, Cindy and my son-in-law have been knocking down all those little household chores that have been put off during never-ending sports seasons in days of yore. As I understand it, there’s another French drain in progress that will improve their property.
They take walks in natural areas that they never visited before. Last Friday, all the boys were home and the whole family went tubing at Pale Whale in Cook Forest. Running water and birdsong bring joy to the soul.
Many of us connect and stay sane on Facebook, believe it or not. There’s a sizable part of that community that has intentionally noped out of arguing over masks, hydroxychloroquine, civil unrest and the political season. We talk about gardening, cooking, making do when there’s a shortage of something and how to repair things.
You know. Like normal people used to do.
In a way, we are dealing with our own version of the Great Depression. It’s good practice. Like it or not, we may get a very real taste of that in the coming years when we get the coronavirus more or less under control.
We need to think about what we are doing and saying now. It will shape the future of this town, state and nation for a long time. That’s what has shaped my own stance for the past six months.
I don’t care if people believe that this is a hoax or some kind of government conspiracy. I really don’t. When I looked at the information available back in January, back before people were talking about it in the mainstream news, I knew that the novel coronavirus was a monster that needed to be stopped.
I can’t describe the sense of urgency that was my constant companion for six months. The only reason that we haven’t seen much of the virus around here is because that’s the way that pandemics behave. First the cities are hit and then the countryside.
But as my mother and a certain wise and compassionate man said during a television press conference, you can’t save everyone. Do the best you can, with what you have, right where you are.
And once I worked through my own issues, life got easier in some ways. A bit of self-reflection is a wonderful thing, a pursuit encouraged by a bevy of gifted teachers that Redbank Valley students encountered in the ‘60s and ‘70s.
We have a golden opportunity to become better people and citizens right now. Today.
Remember how I’ve banged on about keeping a personal journal? Now’s the time to start one. Think of it as a gift to your grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
That’s how I think of those old cookbooks I’m typing up. They aren’t for me, my daughter or my second cousin, Eiley. They’re for the people who come after us.
These old recipes and stories will have more influence and power than insults, hate and name-calling in the long run. It’s what people will be reading about us in a hundred years.
I choose love.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]